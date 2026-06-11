Big Casting Update In Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2; Hrithik Roshan Replaces Shah Rukh Khan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hrithik Roshan replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth reunite after nearly four decades.

Jailer 2 targets September 2026 release after filming completion.

Tragedy struck: crew member died from electric shock on set.

In a major casting update, Hrithik Roshan has stepped into a role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 that was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan. The King actor opted out due to clashes with dates. According to a report by Variety India, the actor is expected to shoot high-octane action sequences in Chennai over two days, June 22 and 23.

The project marks a special collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth, who are reuniting on screen after nearly 40 years on screen. Rajinikanth and Hrithik were last seen together in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada, where Hrithik played the role of Rajinikanth’s foster son.

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The opportunity holds personal significance for Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in War 2, as he has often expressed admiration for Rajinikanth and a desire to work with him.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, and Yogi Babu.

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The film is currently targeting a theatrical release in September 2026. In April, Rajinikanth had stated that shooting had been completed and the film was in its final stages of post-production.

The sequel follows the massive success of Jailer, which was released in 2023.

Tragic Incident On Jailer 2 Set

Last month, production of Jailer 2 was hit by tragedy when a crew member lost his life after suffering an electric shock on set in Chennai.

The deceased, identified as 28-year-old Karthikeyan, was working in the art department and was assisting in the construction of a house-like set at a private studio. Reports state that he came into contact with an electrical leakage, which led to his death.