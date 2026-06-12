Shakira And Burna Boy Ignite FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony With 'Dai Dai': WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA World Cup 2026 opened with spectacular ceremony in Mexico City.

Shakira and Burna Boy performed official World Cup anthem.

Shakira continued her World Cup legacy, performing fifth time.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially got underway with a spectacular and star-studded opening ceremony at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca. Against a backdrop of fireworks, cultural tributes, and global music icons, the night delivered a grand welcome before co-hosts Mexico faced South Africa in the tournament’s opening match on Thursday, June 11.

The ceremony brought together an impressive lineup of international artists, with Shakira and Burna Boy taking centre stage in a performance that quickly became the highlight of the evening.

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Shakira And Burna Boy Lead The Ceremony

One of the most anticipated moments of the night came when Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy performed the official World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai.” Their energetic collaboration drew roaring applause from the packed 80,000-capacity stadium.

The duo’s performance stood out not just for its musical energy but also for the scale of production, with dancers, light displays, and fireworks illuminating the historic venue.

🎥 COMPLETO: Assista à performance de Shakira e Burna Boy cantando “Dai Dai” na cerimônia de abertura da Copa do Mundo FIFA 2026! pic.twitter.com/ZRmltKr9oH — Central Shakira Brasil 🇧🇷 (@CentralShakira) June 11, 2026

Beyond the planned performance, Shakira also delivered an unexpected and light-hearted moment that quickly caught attention. After her main act, she was seen dancing merengue with her brother, embracing the celebratory mood inside the stadium.

Jajajaja Shakira bailando Merengue con su hermano en el Azteca como si nada! La amoooo #shakira pic.twitter.com/WIRqVUDbve — ShakiraBarranquilla (España) (@sweetycary) June 11, 2026

Global Stars Take The Stage

Alongside Shakira and Burna Boy, several international names added to the energy of the night. Performers included Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, and Tyla.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli was also there among the pre-match performers, helping elevate the atmosphere as anticipation built for the opening match.

Presentación completa de J Balvin en la apertura de la Copa en el Estadio Azteca, con la participación de Ryan Castro. pic.twitter.com/E2rdps7JGP — JBC ⚡️ (@JBalvinCharts) June 11, 2026

Suena el himno de México en la voz de Alejandro Fernández, que hp Aura es escuchar tu himno a estadio lleno en un mundial.

Arranca esto, vamo allá.#mundialdefútbol pic.twitter.com/RLaUkxycuO — Wismer mendoza (@wismerM) June 11, 2026

‘Dai Dai’ Gains Global Recognition

Shakira and Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai” has already earned major recognition. In a Billboard readers’ poll conducted on June 1, the track was voted the best World Cup song of all time, securing over 31% of the votes.

It narrowly edged out Shakira’s own iconic 2010 anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which received just over 26%.

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Shakira’s Legacy With FIFA World Cups

The 2026 performance marks yet another chapter in Shakira’s long association with FIFA tournaments. She has now performed at five different World Cups.

From “Hips Don’t Lie” in Germany 2006, to the unforgettable “Waka Waka” in South Africa 2010, and “La La La” in Brazil 2014, her World Cup legacy continues to grow with each appearance.