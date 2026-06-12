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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShakira And Burna Boy Ignite FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony With 'Dai Dai': WATCH

Shakira And Burna Boy Ignite FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony With 'Dai Dai': WATCH

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in Mexico with a spectacular opening ceremony. Shakira, Burna Boy headline the show with ‘Dai Dai’, alongside global stars including J Balvin and Alejandro Fernández.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 opened with spectacular ceremony in Mexico City.
  • Shakira and Burna Boy performed official World Cup anthem.
  • Shakira continued her World Cup legacy, performing fifth time.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially got underway with a spectacular and star-studded opening ceremony at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca. Against a backdrop of fireworks, cultural tributes, and global music icons, the night delivered a grand welcome before co-hosts Mexico faced South Africa in the tournament’s opening match on Thursday, June 11.

The ceremony brought together an impressive lineup of international artists, with Shakira and Burna Boy taking centre stage in a performance that quickly became the highlight of the evening.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Dhanashree Verma’s Dance Video With Comedian Kiku Sharda Goes Viral

Shakira And Burna Boy Lead The Ceremony

One of the most anticipated moments of the night came when Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy performed the official World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai.” Their energetic collaboration drew roaring applause from the packed 80,000-capacity stadium.

The duo’s performance stood out not just for its musical energy but also for the scale of production, with dancers, light displays, and fireworks illuminating the historic venue.

Beyond the planned performance, Shakira also delivered an unexpected and light-hearted moment that quickly caught attention. After her main act, she was seen dancing merengue with her brother, embracing the celebratory mood inside the stadium.

Global Stars Take The Stage

Alongside Shakira and Burna Boy, several international names added to the energy of the night. Performers included Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, and Tyla.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli was also there among the pre-match performers, helping elevate the atmosphere as anticipation built for the opening match.

‘Dai Dai’ Gains Global Recognition

Shakira and Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai” has already earned major recognition. In a Billboard readers’ poll conducted on June 1, the track was voted the best World Cup song of all time, securing over 31% of the votes.

It narrowly edged out Shakira’s own iconic 2010 anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which received just over 26%.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira Shares BTS Pics Ahead Of Opening Ceremony In Mexico City

Shakira’s Legacy With FIFA World Cups

The 2026 performance marks yet another chapter in Shakira’s long association with FIFA tournaments. She has now performed at five different World Cups.

From “Hips Don’t Lie” in Germany 2006, to the unforgettable “Waka Waka” in South Africa 2010, and “La La La” in Brazil 2014, her World Cup legacy continues to grow with each appearance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026 was held at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The event featured fireworks, cultural tributes, and performances by global music icons.

Who performed the official World Cup anthem at the 2026 opening ceremony?

Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy performed the official World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai.” Their energetic collaboration was a highlight of the evening.

What recognition has the song 'Dai Dai' received?

“Dai Dai” was voted the best World Cup song of all time in a Billboard readers’ poll, securing over 31% of the votes. It narrowly edged out Shakira’s “Waka Waka.”

How many FIFA World Cups has Shakira performed at?

Shakira has performed at five different FIFA World Cups, continuing her long association with the tournament. Her previous anthems include “Waka Waka” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 07:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shakira Mexico City FIFA World Cup 2026 Dai Dai Burna Boy Estadio Azteca
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