Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bansal noted today's improved facilities made her stronger.

Smita Bansal, who became a household name as Sumitra in Colors’ popular show Balika Vadhu, is currently making headlines. In a recent interview, she opened up about her shooting experiences and early career struggles, leaving many surprised. She also spoke about how working conditions have changed over the years, comparing past challenges with today’s better facilities.

Changed Clothes In Open Jeep

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Smita Bansal recalled her shooting days while working on a horror film, when there were no vanity vans. She revealed that she had to change clothes inside an open jeep, which was covered with curtains for privacy. There were no makeup rooms or proper chairs at the time. She also shared that even basic washroom facilities were a major challenge during those days.

She further shared that during shoots in localities or narrow lanes, the cast often had to depend on nearby houses for washroom access. While men could manage more easily, women faced greater difficulties. Some people were welcoming and allowed them in, but many others refused and did not let them use their homes.

She added that sometimes a bus would come during shoot schedules, and everyone would go together for washroom breaks. However, during ongoing shoots, if an urgent need arose, there was often no option available. Because of this, she would even avoid drinking too much water during work hours.

Smita Bansal shared that the present-day shooting environment has improved significantly. She said that actors now have access to vanity vans and better facilities, and newcomers step into a more organised system compared to earlier times. According to her, the struggles of the past are not as intense today. However, she also mentioned that while she now prefers having a vanity van, she can still manage without one during outdoor shoots. She believes those early struggles and experiences made her stronger and taught her many valuable lessons.

Smita Bansal’s Career

Smita began her acting career in 1998. However, she gained household recognition for her role as Sumitra in Balika Vadhu. She has since worked in several popular television shows, including Amanat, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Bhagya Lakshmi.