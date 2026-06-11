Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAlia Bhatt, Bobby Deol's Alpha Teaser Sparks Debate As Viewers Spot Similarities To 'La Femme Nikita', 'American Sniper'

Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol's Alpha Teaser Sparks Debate As Viewers Spot Similarities To 'La Femme Nikita', 'American Sniper'

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha teaser has triggered intense discussion online, with viewers talking about the similarities to La Femme Nikita and American Sniper. Here's what sparked the debate.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alpha teaser sparks debate; viewers compare scenes to films.
  • Restaurant mission setup in Alpha mirrors La Femme Nikita's plot.
  • Dialogue about wolves and sheep echoes American Sniper's lines.
  • Fans question Sharvari's absence from the recently released Alpha teaser.

The teaser of Alpha generated significant conversation shortly after it was released on Wednesday. While many viewers were happy to see the first glimpse of Yash Raj Films' female-led spy thriller, others quickly took to social media to discuss what they believe are similarities between the teaser and scenes from internationally acclaimed films, including La Femme Nikita and American Sniper.

ALSO READ: ‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Fans React To Her Absence In ‘Alpha’ Teaser

Fans Draw Comparisons With La Femme Nikita

The teaser introduces the backstory of Sita, played by Alia Bhatt, who is shown undergoing training to become a spy. One particular sequence has become the focus of online discussions.

In the opening moments, Bobby Deol’s character takes Sita to a restaurant on her 18th birthday. What initially appears to be a celebratory dinner soon takes a different turn when she is handed her first mission after years of preparation.

Many viewers pointed out that the setup bears resemblance to a memorable sequence from Luc Besson’s 1990 French thriller La Femme Nikita. In that film, Bob, portrayed by Tcheky Karyo, takes Nikita, played by Anne Parillaud, to an upscale restaurant. The outing later transforms into a mission briefing when she is instructed to carry out an assassination assignment.

The comparison quickly gained traction online, with clips from both productions being shared across social media platforms.

One user wrote, "First scene aur wo bhi copy lol #Alpha"

Comparisons To American Sniper Gain Attention

Beyond the restaurant sequence, social media users also noticed a similar dialogue exchange in the teaser.

Bobby Deol’s character tells Sita that there are only two types of people in the world, wolves and sheep. In response, she expresses her desire to become a wolf like her mentor.

The line prompted comparisons with a well-known scene from American Sniper. In Clint Eastwood’s 2014 war drama, Chris Kyle’s father, Wayne Kyle, delivers a speech to his sons in which he says, “There are three types of people in this world: wolves, sheep, and sheepdogs.”

Sharing the comparison online, one user wrote, “Alpha didn’t copy #AmericanSniper; it just got a little too inspired by it. Maybe YRF should hunt for fresh talent instead of familiar dialogue. And despite Bobby Deol’s cover fire, the girl playing young #Aliabatt looks more convincing than the star herself. #YRFSpyUniverse.”

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Ready For Grand Comeback Post Motherhood, OTT Debut On Cards

Sharvari’s Absence From Alpha Teaser Leaves Fans Curious

While the teaser has generated plenty of discussion around Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol's characters, another detail has caught viewers' attention. Despite being one of the film's lead stars, Sharvari is nowhere to be seen throughout the nearly two-minute preview.

The teaser focuses entirely on introducing Alia's character and her relationship with Bobby Deol's mentor figure, leaving fans wondering why Sharvari was not featured at all. Her absence quickly became a talking point across social media, with many viewers speculating that the makers may be saving her reveal for a later promotional campaign.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What drew significant discussion about the Alpha teaser?

Viewers quickly noticed similarities between the teaser and scenes from internationally acclaimed films.

How was the Alpha teaser compared to La Femme Nikita?

The teaser's restaurant sequence, where Sita receives her first mission on her 18th birthday, was likened to a similar scene in La Femme Nikita.

What dialogue in the Alpha teaser sparked comparisons to America Sniper?

A dialogue exchange where Bobby Deol's character tells Sita there are only three types of people in the world.

Why was Sharvari absent from the Alpha teaser?

Despite being one of the film's lead stars, Sharvari was not seen in the teaser. It focused entirely on Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol's characters, leading fans to speculate her reveal might be saved for later promotions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt YRF Bobby Deol Sharvari Alpha La Femme Nikita American Sniper
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol's Alpha Teaser Sparks Debate As Viewers Spot Similarities To 'La Femme Nikita', 'American Sniper'
Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol's 'Alpha' Teaser Sparks Debate As Viewers Spot Similarities To 'La Femme Nikita', 'American Sniper'
Movies
‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Drops; Jeremy Strong Takes On Mark Zuckerberg Role
‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Drops; Jeremy Strong Takes On Mark Zuckerberg Role
Movies
Uday Chopra Makes Bollywood Comeback As Writer For Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’
Uday Chopra Makes Bollywood Comeback As Writer For Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’
Movies
Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt ‘Unstoppable’ After Explosive ‘Alpha’ Teaser
Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt ‘Unstoppable’ After Explosive ‘Alpha’ Teaser
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Trump Orders Military Action After Apache Helicopter Incident, U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate
TMC MP Denies Meeting: Pratima Mondal rejects reports of meeting Union Minister Bhupender Yadav
Supreme Court Move: Meenakshi Natarajan approaches the Supreme Court over rejection of her nomination
Oman Coast Incident: US Navy reportedly attacks commercial vessel Seto Bello near Oman
Iran Retaliates: Tehran claims missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget