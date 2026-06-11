Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alpha teaser sparks debate; viewers compare scenes to films.

Restaurant mission setup in Alpha mirrors La Femme Nikita's plot.

Dialogue about wolves and sheep echoes American Sniper's lines.

Fans question Sharvari's absence from the recently released Alpha teaser.

The teaser of Alpha generated significant conversation shortly after it was released on Wednesday. While many viewers were happy to see the first glimpse of Yash Raj Films' female-led spy thriller, others quickly took to social media to discuss what they believe are similarities between the teaser and scenes from internationally acclaimed films, including La Femme Nikita and American Sniper.

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Fans Draw Comparisons With La Femme Nikita

The teaser introduces the backstory of Sita, played by Alia Bhatt, who is shown undergoing training to become a spy. One particular sequence has become the focus of online discussions.

In the opening moments, Bobby Deol’s character takes Sita to a restaurant on her 18th birthday. What initially appears to be a celebratory dinner soon takes a different turn when she is handed her first mission after years of preparation.

Many viewers pointed out that the setup bears resemblance to a memorable sequence from Luc Besson’s 1990 French thriller La Femme Nikita. In that film, Bob, portrayed by Tcheky Karyo, takes Nikita, played by Anne Parillaud, to an upscale restaurant. The outing later transforms into a mission briefing when she is instructed to carry out an assassination assignment.

The comparison quickly gained traction online, with clips from both productions being shared across social media platforms.

One user wrote, "First scene aur wo bhi copy lol #Alpha"

Comparisons To American Sniper Gain Attention

Beyond the restaurant sequence, social media users also noticed a similar dialogue exchange in the teaser.

Bobby Deol’s character tells Sita that there are only two types of people in the world, wolves and sheep. In response, she expresses her desire to become a wolf like her mentor.

The line prompted comparisons with a well-known scene from American Sniper. In Clint Eastwood’s 2014 war drama, Chris Kyle’s father, Wayne Kyle, delivers a speech to his sons in which he says, “There are three types of people in this world: wolves, sheep, and sheepdogs.”

Sharing the comparison online, one user wrote, “Alpha didn’t copy #AmericanSniper; it just got a little too inspired by it. Maybe YRF should hunt for fresh talent instead of familiar dialogue. And despite Bobby Deol’s cover fire, the girl playing young #Aliabatt looks more convincing than the star herself. #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Alpha didn't copy #AmericanSniper; it just got a little too inspired by it. Maybe YRF should hunt for fresh talent instead of familiar dialogue. And despite Bobby Deol's cover fire, the girl playing young #Aliabatt looks more convincing than the star herself. #YRFSpyUniverse https://t.co/FWKt8HW77h pic.twitter.com/55xSHGmscM — Abhimanyu Sharma (@_Abhhimanyu) June 10, 2026

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Sharvari’s Absence From Alpha Teaser Leaves Fans Curious

While the teaser has generated plenty of discussion around Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol's characters, another detail has caught viewers' attention. Despite being one of the film's lead stars, Sharvari is nowhere to be seen throughout the nearly two-minute preview.

The teaser focuses entirely on introducing Alia's character and her relationship with Bobby Deol's mentor figure, leaving fans wondering why Sharvari was not featured at all. Her absence quickly became a talking point across social media, with many viewers speculating that the makers may be saving her reveal for a later promotional campaign.