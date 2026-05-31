Shahid Kapoor Took Home THIS Massive Fee for Cocktail 2; Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Earned Far Less?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shahid Kapoor leads

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna earn equal, lower salaries.

Film is a spiritual sequel, not direct story continuation.

Trailer releasing June, movie set for June 19, 2026 release.

Bollywood’s most-awaited 2026 release, Cocktail 2, is sparking excitement with its star-studded cast and behind-the-scenes details. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna lead Homi Adajania’s spiritual sequel, and reports reveal huge differences in their paychecks. Shahid, the senior-most actor, commands the highest fee, while Kriti and Rashmika earn equally but significantly less. The film promises a fresh take on love and friendship, keeping the original’s emotional vibe without continuing its story.

Cocktail 2 Cast Fees Breakdown

According to some media reports, Shahid Kapoor is the highest-paid actor in Cocktail 2, earning Rs 35 crore for the film. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, who play Ally and Diya respectively, are each paid Rs 15 crore. This means Shahid earns Rs 20 crore more than each of his co-stars, reflecting his seniority and market value in the trio. The movie is mounted on a handsome budget, with lead actors compensated according to their standing in the industry.

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Kriti Sanon Clarifies The Film’s Nature

Kriti Sanon, reuniting with Shahid after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), clarified during the Times Now Summit 2026 that Cocktail 2 is not a sequel or remake of the 2012 original Cocktail. “It’s a franchise,” the actress said, adding, “It’s more of a vibe like Cocktail, which is also there in Cocktail 2”.

She explained further: “There are two girls and one boy. The language and vibe are in a similar zone, similar world, but a very different story and very different characters. There’s absolutely no relation to Cocktail otherwise, except that it has a mix, a cocktail of emotions, friendship, drama, music, and amazing locations”.

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About The Film And Release Details

The trailer is expected in the first week of June, and the film will release in Hindi theatres on June 19, 2026. Produced by Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 has already introduced its characters through three songs: Jab Talak, Mashooqa (Shahid-Kriti), and Tujhko (Shahid-Rashmika) .