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HomeEntertainmentIs Bubbles Still Alive? The Story Of Michael Jackson’s Beloved Chimp Today

Is Bubbles Still Alive? The Story Of Michael Jackson’s Beloved Chimp Today

Bubbles, Michael Jackson’s former pet chimp, now 43, lives at the Centre for Great Apes as a calm, artistic, and respected leader of his chimpanzee group, quietly enjoying a peaceful life.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bubbles, Michael Jackson's former chimp, now 43, lives in sanctuary.
  • He lived a celebrity life, appearing in videos and tours.
  • Bubbles became too large for human companionship and moved.
  • Now a respected leader, he enjoys painting and is shy.

Bubbles, the famous chimpanzee once inseparable from Michael Jackson, is no longer a pampered pet in the spotlight. Now 43 years old, he lives a quiet, almost peaceful life far from red carpets and paparazzi. In the new biopic Michael, the scene of the pop star bringing home a baby chimp rings true, but very few know what happened to Bubbles after the cameras stopped rolling. Today, he roams in a green sanctuary, leading a group of chimpanzees and drawing attention in a completely different way.

Bubbles’ Journey Beyond Fame

Bubbles was born in 1983, the same year Michael Jackson brought him home as a pet. In his early years, he lived a “starry‑starry” life, appearing in interviews, music videos, and even on tour in Japan. He became a constant companion of the singer, splashed across magazines and TV screens worldwide. But as Bubbles grew older and stronger, life with humans became more difficult. In 2005, he was sent to the Centre for Great Apes, where the sanctuary’s official website explains that he arrived once he had become “too big and unfit to be surrounded by humans.”

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How Bubbles Became A Calm Leader In A Florida Ape Sanctuary

At the sanctuary, Bubbles is described as “a calm and artistic presence,” weighing about 185 pounds. He has matured into what the centre calls “a respected leader of his chimpanzee group,” which includes his closest friends Oopsie, Boma, Kodua, and Stryker. While he is shy and private, staff note that he is also playful and has been seen “gently teasing visitors with a splash of water or a sprinkle of sand, just for fun.”  Bubbles is creative and loves to paint, yet he strongly dislikes being photographed and often turns away from cameras.

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The care of Bubbles at the Centre for Great Apes is supported by Michael Jackson’s Estate, ensuring that the chimpanzee who once shared the singer’s spotlight continues to live in comfort and safety. As the biopic Michael revives memories of Jackson’s glittering career, Bubbles’ later life serves as a quieter, more grounded epilogue to the story of the King of Pop.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where does Bubbles, Michael Jackson's former chimpanzee, live now?

Bubbles now lives in a green sanctuary in Florida. He leads a group of chimpanzees and enjoys a quiet life there.

Why was Bubbles sent to a sanctuary?

Bubbles was sent to the Centre for Great Apes in 2005 because he had become too big and unfit to be surrounded by humans.

What is Bubbles like at the sanctuary?

Bubbles is described as a calm, artistic, and respected leader of his chimpanzee group. He also enjoys painting.

Does Michael Jackson's estate still support Bubbles?

Yes, Michael Jackson's Estate supports the care of Bubbles at the Centre for Great Apes, ensuring his comfort and safety.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Michael Jackson Chimpanzee Sanctuary Michael Jackson Estate Biopic Michael. Bubbles Centre For Great Apes
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