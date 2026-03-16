Oscars 2026: After Broadcast Snub, Academy Adds Dharmendra And Manoj Kumar To Memoriam Page

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The 98th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles drew strong reactions from Indian viewers after legendary Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar were noticeably absent from the extended In Memoriam segment during the live broadcast. The tribute traditionally honours influential figures from the global film community who passed away over the previous year.

However, hours after the ceremony concluded, both stars were included on the official memorial page published by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on its website, acknowledging their lasting impact on cinema.

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Dharmendra And Manoj Kumar Added To Oscars Memorial Page

Following the broadcast, audiences discovered that the Academy had added Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar to its digital In Memoriam section online. Their photographs appeared alongside other prominent film personalities whose work shaped cinema across different countries and industries.

Manoj Kumar, widely regarded for his patriotic films and influential presence in Hindi cinema, was honoured for his enduring legacy. Dharmendra, one of Bollywood’s most recognisable screen icons, was also included in the list recognising figures who left a lasting mark on the global film landscape.

The online tribute also remembered several other prominent Indian artists. Among them was celebrated actor B Saroja Devi, who appeared in more than 200 films across Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi cinema. Known as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema and affectionately called “Abhinaya Saraswati” for her expressive performances, she passed away at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, in July last year at the age of 87.

Veteran Telugu actor and former politician Kota Srinivasa Rao was also included in the memorial list. He died on July 13, 2025, at the age of 83.

The Academy’s tribute page featured more than 300 names from the film industry, including actors, directors, writers and producers from around the world. Hollywood performers such as James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane were also listed among those remembered.

Emotional Moments During The In Memoriam Tribute

The televised tribute during the Oscars ceremony delivered several emotional moments as Hollywood legends were remembered on stage. Among those honoured were acclaimed actors Robert Redford, Robert Duvall and Diane Keaton.

Actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, along with producer Michele Reiner, who passed away in December, received a heartfelt tribute during the segment. Their close friend Billy Crystal introduced a montage.

Additional tributes followed throughout the segment. Rachel McAdams paid homage to Diane Keaton and fellow Canadian actor Catherine O’Hara, while Barbra Streisand honoured Robert Redford with a moving tribute. Streisand also performed an emotional rendition of “The Way We Were,” the iconic song from the film she starred in with Redford.