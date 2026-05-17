'What Can Be Said In Two Days Is Astrology': Kamal Haasan On Vijay’s CM Tenure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Joseph Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Kamal Haasan urges patience for the new government.

Haasan emphasizes newcomers are not unusual in politics.

Haasan met Vijay, submitted film industry demands.

C. Joseph Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10), bringing an end to weeks of political suspense around government formation in the state. While the development marks a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics, it has also drawn attention from the film industry, where several prominent figures have openly reacted to his new role.

Kollywood personalities, despite differing political views, appear to be extending cautious support to the actor-turned-politician. Among them, veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan has shared a balanced take, urging the public and media to avoid rushing into judgments about the new government.

Kamal Haasan Calls For Patience

Addressing reporters shortly after Vijay’s swearing-in, Kamal Haasan stressed that it is too early to evaluate the performance of any new administration. Speaking in Tamil, he said that short timeframes cannot be used to judge governance effectively.

“What can be said in two days would only be things related to astrology. The same applies to six days, and even to fifteen days. That’s why we need to give him six months time,” he said, emphasising the need for patience before forming conclusions.

Newcomers Are Not Unusual In Politics

Kamal further highlighted that new entrants in politics should not be viewed with suspicion or unrealistic expectations. He reminded that many leaders who played key roles in India’s early governance were also first-time politicians. “Many new people have come in. But newcomers are nothing unusual in politics. When India got independence, all the ministers were newcomers too. So we shouldn’t underestimate newcomers, nor should we expect too much from them,” he added.

He also urged citizens to stay observant and continue monitoring the functioning of the government. “You are the ones who voted, right? So you should keep observing what happens and make sure things are going properly. We are also keeping a watch,” he said.

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Kamal’s Meeting And Film Industry Demands

Earlier, Kamal Haasan also met Vijay after his swearing-in and shared pictures from the meeting on X. During the interaction, he submitted six key requests to the Tamil Nadu government focused on strengthening the Tamil film industry. These included proposals such as launching a state-run OTT platform, removing local body entertainment tax, and setting up a dedicated anti-piracy task force.

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He also welcomed the government’s decision to shut down 717 TASMAC liquor outlets located near sensitive public spaces like temples, schools, colleges, and bus stands. Kamal had earlier congratulated Vijay on becoming Chief Minister, expressing hope that Tamil Nadu would reach new heights under his leadership.