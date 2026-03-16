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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRyan Coogler's Braided Tribute, Jack O'Connell’s Vampire Fangs And Sinners' Big Oscars Night

Ryan Coogler's Braided Tribute, Jack O'Connell’s Vampire Fangs And Sinners' Big Oscars Night

Ryan Coogler wins Best Original Screenplay for Sinners as fans spot a guitar design in his braids. The film also earns major Oscars wins and unforgettable red carpet moments.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 09:48 AM (IST)

Ryan Coogler has long been known for the small, meaningful details woven into his work, from Black Panther to his now–Oscar-winning film Sinners. At the 2026 Academy Awards, that same attention to symbolism showed up not only on screen but also on the red carpet.

The director took home his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Sinners, and while the moment itself was historic, another subtle detail quickly caught the attention of fans watching closely.

A Hidden Story In Ryan Coogler’s Braids

As Coogler walked on stage to accept his award from presenters Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, viewers noticed something unique about his look. Woven into his stitched cornrows was the design of a guitar, a detail that appeared to be a nod to the blues tradition central to the film’s themes.

The intricate braiding wasn’t accidental. Coogler’s longtime hairstylist Tyzanna B, a Berkeley, California–based braider, crafted the look. Her connection to the Bay Area mirrors Coogler’s own roots in nearby Oakland, a city he proudly acknowledged during his acceptance speech.

Sinners explores the preservation and celebration of Black art and culture, and Coogler’s hairstyle subtly reflected that spirit, highlighting the cultural significance of Black hair while echoing the film’s musical heritage.

A Performance That Honored The Film’s Music

The Oscars ceremony also paid tribute to the film with a live performance of the "Club Juke" montage, celebrating the music that shaped the story. The segment blended influences from past and present, reinforcing the film’s deep connection to musical history.

For many viewers, the performance echoed the same layered storytelling that Coogler is known for, where every visual and sound carries meaning.

A Playful Red Carpet Moment From Jack O’Connell

Before the ceremony even began, Sinners had already sparked buzz on the red carpet. Star Jack O’Connell arrived wearing vampire fangs, a playful tribute to the film as cameras flashed and fans reacted.

The unexpected accessory added a touch of theatrical flair to the night.

A Big Night For Sinners

Coogler’s win was only part of the film’s success at the 2026 Oscars. Later in the evening, Sinners star Michael B. Jordan won his first Academy Award for Best Actor.

The victory marked a full-circle moment for the director and actor, who first collaborated on the 2013 film Fruitvale Station. Over the years, their creative partnership has become one of Hollywood’s most notable collaborations.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ryan Coogler Oscars Ryan Coogler Sinners Movie Ryan Coogler Braids Guitar Sinners Oscars Wins Jack OConnell Vampire Fangs
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