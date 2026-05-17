Delhi Govt Issues Advisory To Private Firms On Work From Home Policy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi government urges private firms to adopt two-day work-from-home.

Advisory promotes car-pooling, public transport, and staggered timings.

Measures aim to conserve fuel amid global energy concerns.

The Delhi government has urged private companies and commercial establishments across the capital to introduce a minimum two-day work-from-home policy each week as part of a wider fuel conservation drive launched amid global uncertainty and concerns over rising energy pressure. In an advisory issued by the labour department, firms were also encouraged to stagger office timings, promote car-pooling and public transport, and reduce non-essential travel. However, organisations involved in emergency and essential services, including hospitals, electricity, water and sanitation services, have been exempted from the recommendations.

Fuel-Saving Campaign Intensifies

The advisory follows the launch of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s 90-day “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign earlier this week, aimed at reducing fuel consumption across Delhi. The campaign already mandates a two-day work-from-home arrangement for Delhi government employees and encourages greater use of public transport.

The government said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal urging citizens and institutions to ensure the “wise expenditure of resources” amid ongoing global instability.

According to the labour department, daily commuting remains one of the biggest contributors to fuel consumption in the national capital. Officials noted that the success of remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic and GRAP-related restrictions had already demonstrated that work-from-home arrangements are operationally feasible for many sectors.

Also Read: CM Rekha Gupta Announces Two-Day Weekly Work From Home For Govt Offices

Firms Asked To Cut Travel

The advisory strongly encouraged employers in industrial establishments, factories, shops, IT firms and commercial organisations to implement measures that reduce unnecessary fuel usage.

These include staggered office hours to ease peak-hour traffic congestion, promoting public transport and shared commuting, and encouraging virtual meetings instead of physical travel wherever possible.

Companies were also advised to minimise the use of official vehicles for non-essential purposes and ensure adequate IT support for smooth remote operations.

In addition, private organisations have been urged to sensitise employees about the national importance of conserving petrol, diesel and CNG during the current situation.

Employers were also encouraged to motivate staff to adopt fuel-saving commuting habits and prioritise Indian-made products to strengthen the domestic economy.

The labour department said private entities could contact authorities for assistance or clarification regarding the advisory.

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