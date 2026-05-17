Inside RZA’s Slime-Themed Birthday: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Rent Entire Sloomoo Institute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hosted son RZA's fourth birthday party.

The couple rented a slime museum for an immersive celebration.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky joined kids in slime activities.

Photos showed family, cake, and slime-filled festive fun.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just proved they are the ultimate party parents. The power couple rented out an entire slime-themed museum in New York City to throw an epic birthday bash for their eldest son, four-year-old RZA. Photos and videos from the celebration have surfaced on social media, showing the celebrity parents enthusiastically joining in alongside the children. The bash featured custom slime-making stations, interactive installations, and the venue's iconic 'Sloomoo Falls,' where guests could fully immerse themselves in – and get drenched by, cascading slime. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky certainly know how to throw a party.

Slime-Filled Birthday Bash At Sloomoo Institute

According to Page Six, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hosted the celebration at Sloomoo Institute in Soho, an immersive slime experience in New York City, to mark their eldest son RZA's birthday with close friends and family. The couple reportedly rented out the entire venue, turning the popular slime museum into the setting for a lively and fun-filled evening. To celebrate their son RZA's fourth birthday, the couple hosted a fun-filled kiddie bash complete with colourful balloons, an elaborate birthday cake, and a whole lot of slime.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh Seeks Anticipatory Bail In 'Lukkhe' Row, Complainant Pushes Back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fenty (@rihannatribe)

Family Celebration with Kids In Focus

Rihanna attended the celebration alongside A$AP Rocky and their three children, birthday boy RZA, 2-year-old Riot, and eight-month-old Rocki. No additional A-list celebrities were reportedly present at the intimate gathering. The Diamonds singer arrived in an oversized white T-shirt layered beneath a tan jacket, paired with baggy cargo trousers. She completed the relaxed yet stylish look with oversized sunglasses, a gold chain necklace, white ballet flats, and a brown leather handbag.

ALSO READ | 'I Needed Money': Bigg Boss Fame UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Opens Up On Selling Rs 10 Cr Bike Collection

Stylish Yet Casual Party Looks

A$AP Rocky looked dapper in a long camel trench coat layered over a grey T-shirt, black jeans, and shiny black combat boots, completing the outfit with eye-catching jewellery. Meanwhile, photos shared by fan accounts captured Rihanna fully embracing the festivities as she joined the children at the slime waterfall. One image showed the singer standing beside a child wrapped head-to-toe in protective plastic moments before being drenched in slime herself. Additional clips from the party showed guests singing 'Happy Birthday' to RZA, along with glimpses of an elaborate colourful slime-themed cake featuring a giant fondant number '4' and 'RZA' written across it in bold, vibrant colours. The family of five had the most epic time at their eldest son's birthday celebration