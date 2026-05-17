FBI Chief Kash Patel Faces Fresh Row Over Alleged Luxury Trip With Girlfriend On Government Jet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This follows prior criticism regarding Patel's travel arrangements.

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing fresh scrutiny in the United States following reports alleging he used official resources during a private outing with his girlfriend, raising questions over the use of government-funded travel and security arrangements. According to a report by The New York Times, Patel allegedly travelled aboard an FBI Gulfstream V jet with his girlfriend, 27-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins, from Washington to Philadelphia on May 10, 2025, to attend a high-profile country music concert before returning later the same night.

Luxury Concert Visit Questioned

The report claimed the couple attended a concert featuring country music stars George Strait and Chris Stapleton from a private suite reportedly costing between USD 35,000 and USD 50,000.

It further alleged that FBI flight crew members and security personnel remained on duty late into the night while waiting for Patel and Wilkins to leave the venue, with overtime payments reportedly issued to staff involved in the operation.

The controversy has fuelled criticism over whether official FBI aircraft and taxpayer-funded resources were used for what critics describe as a personal leisure trip rather than official government business.

Also Read: Keir Starmer Exit Buzz Grows; Five Possible Successors In Spotlight

Patel Denies Allegations

According to the report, Patel declined to directly respond to questions through an FBI spokesperson. However, officials reportedly maintained that Wilkins had been invited by the artists and rejected suggestions that the trip was an inappropriate personal excursion.

The report also claimed concerns had been growing within official circles over the increasing overlap between Patel’s official duties and private engagements involving his girlfriend.

This is not the first time Patel has faced criticism linked to travel and hospitality arrangements. He was previously criticised over a reported VIP snorkelling excursion near the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, a site dedicated to American soldiers killed during the 1941 attack.

Responding to the latest controversy, FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson defended Patel in a post on X, accusing critics of falsely portraying an invitation from the commanding general of the US Indo-Pacific Command as a “party or holiday trip”. He described the allegations as “ridiculous”.

Also Read: Gripen Jets Escort PM Modi’s Aircraft Entering Swedish Airspace: Watch