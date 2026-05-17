Trump Sets Five Key Conditions To End Conflict With Iran; Tehran Yet To Respond

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tehran seeks sanctions relief, asset release, and compensation.

The United States and Iran remain sharply divided in ongoing negotiations aimed at ending tensions and conflict in West Asia, with reports suggesting Washington has placed five major conditions before Tehran as part of a possible settlement framework. According to Iranian media reports, the demands focus heavily on Iran’s nuclear programme, enriched uranium stockpile and financial restrictions. The developments come amid efforts to reduce regional instability and prevent further escalation involving multiple fronts across the Middle East, including Lebanon and the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz.

US demands

According to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, the United States has reportedly refused to compensate Tehran for losses caused by sanctions and earlier American policies. Washington has also allegedly demanded that Iran hand over nearly 400 kilograms of enriched uranium.

Another key condition reportedly limits Iran to operating only one of its nuclear facilities, while the US has also declined to release 25 per cent of Iranian assets frozen abroad. The fifth condition is said to focus on achieving progress towards ending hostilities across several regional fronts.

Iranian media claimed the proposals reflected Washington’s attempt to secure through negotiations what it could not achieve during the conflict.

Also Read: Trump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu, West Asia Tensions On Agenda

Tehran’s response

Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported that the US had not offered any meaningful concessions in return for Tehran’s proposal to end the conflict. The report stated that Washington was seeking broad commitments from Iran without addressing Tehran’s central demands.

According to the reports, Iran has also put forward five confidence-building preconditions for advancing the talks. These include ending conflict across all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, lifting sanctions imposed on Tehran and releasing frozen Iranian assets held overseas.

Tehran has further demanded compensation for damages caused during the conflict and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

While both sides appear willing to continue talks, the sharp differences over sanctions, nuclear restrictions and regional influence could complicate efforts to reach a broader agreement aimed at stabilising the region.

Also Read: Drone Strike Sparks Fire Near UAE's Barakah Nuclear Plant