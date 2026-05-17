‘Clock Is Ticking, Better Get Moving’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump warns Iran that time is running out fast.

US reportedly has five key conditions for Iran.

Iran must hand over enriched uranium, retain one facility.

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran amid stalled negotiations and rising tensions between Washington and Tehran over Tehran’s nuclear programme and regional security concerns. In a strongly worded Truth Social post, Trump said Iran was running out of time to act, warning of severe consequences if progress was not made quickly. The remarks come as reports suggest the United States has placed five major conditions before Iran as part of broader efforts to end conflict and instability in West Asia, with disagreements continuing over sanctions, uranium stockpiles and frozen Iranian assets.

Trump warning

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The latest statement reflects growing pressure from Washington as talks with Tehran remain deadlocked. Trump has repeatedly insisted that Iran must comply with American demands concerning its nuclear activities and regional conduct.

The warning also comes against the backdrop of wider instability across West Asia, including tensions linked to Lebanon and maritime security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

Also Read: Trump Sets Five Key Conditions To End Conflict With Iran; Tehran Yet To Respond

US conditions

According to reports by Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, the United States has outlined five key conditions during negotiations with Tehran. One of the reported demands includes Iran handing over nearly 400 kilograms of enriched uranium to Washington.

The US has also allegedly stated that Tehran will not receive compensation for losses caused by sanctions and earlier American policies. Another reported condition would allow Iran to keep only one of its nuclear facilities operational.

Washington has further refused to release 25 per cent of Iranian assets frozen overseas, according to the reports. The final condition is said to focus on securing broader progress towards ending hostilities across multiple regional fronts.

Iranian media outlets have criticised the proposals, claiming the US is attempting to achieve through diplomacy what it failed to secure during the conflict. Tehran has meanwhile continued to push for sanctions relief, access to frozen funds and guarantees linked to regional sovereignty and security.

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