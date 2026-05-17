PM Modi Gets 31st International Honour With Sweden’s Royal Order Of Polar Star

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPM Modi Receives Sweden’s Highest Honour, Royal Order Of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross

PM Modi Receives Sweden’s Highest Honour, Royal Order Of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross

PM Modi receives Sweden’s highest honour during visit focused on trade, AI, green transition and stronger bilateral ties.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 17 May 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sweden awarded PM Modi the Royal Order of Polar Star.
  • This is the 31st international honour Modi received.
  • Modi discussed bilateral cooperation, including AI and defence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with Sweden’s Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross, the highest honour awarded by the Scandinavian nation to a Head of Government. The recognition marks the 31st international honour received by Modi during his tenure as prime minister and comes amid efforts by India and Sweden to deepen cooperation in trade, technology and green transition initiatives. The award is presented to foreign leaders and dignitaries for strengthening bilateral relations and promoting international cooperation, underlining the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Stockholm.

Grand honour

The honour was announced during Modi’s visit to Sweden, where he received a warm and colourful welcome from the Indian diaspora in Gothenburg. Traditional Bengali cultural performances, featuring folk dance and rituals inspired by aarti, were organised outside the prime minister’s hotel.

Women dressed in traditional attire performed cultural routines as crowds waving the Indian tricolour gathered to greet Modi. The prime minister acknowledged the reception with folded hands and interacted briefly with performers and supporters.

The event reflected the strong presence of the Indian community in Sweden and served as a ceremonial start to Modi’s engagements in the country.

Also Read: Gripen Jets Escort PM Modi’s Aircraft Entering Swedish Airspace: Watch

Strategic talks

During the visit, PM Modi is expected to hold wide-ranging discussions with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on expanding bilateral cooperation across several sectors. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, talks are expected to focus on green transition, artificial intelligence, resilient supply chains, defence, startups, climate action and space collaboration.

India and Sweden have steadily strengthened economic ties in recent years, with bilateral trade reaching nearly USD 7.75 billion in 2025.

Modi and Kristersson are also scheduled to address the European Round Table for Industry alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signalling India’s broader push to deepen economic and strategic engagement with Europe.

The Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross is regarded as Sweden’s top distinction for foreign heads of government and is awarded in recognition of efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations and international partnership.

Also Read: Keir Starmer Exit Buzz Grows; Five Possible Successors In Spotlight

Before You Go

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross?

It is Sweden's highest honor awarded to a Head of Government, recognizing efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations and international partnerships.

How many international honors has PM Modi received?

This award is the 31st international honor PM Modi has received during his tenure as prime minister.

What areas of cooperation are India and Sweden focusing on?

They aim to deepen cooperation in trade, technology, green transition initiatives, AI, resilient supply chains, defense, startups, climate action, and space.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 May 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sweden Narendra Modi Breaking News ABP Live Ulf Kristersson 'Narendra Modi' India-Sweden Relations Royal Order Of Polar Star
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Receives Sweden’s Highest Honour, Royal Order Of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross
PM Modi Gets 31st International Honour With Sweden’s Royal Order Of Polar Star
World
Trump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu, West Asia Tensions On Agenda
Trump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu, West Asia Tensions On Agenda
India
Kerala CM-Designate VD Satheesan Unveils New Cabinet: Full List Of Ministers
Kerala CM-Designate VD Satheesan Unveils New Cabinet: Full List Of Ministers
News
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 May 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 May 2026 - Evening
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal
Crime Alert: Youth Shot Dead Outside Home in Haryana’s Jhajjar in Brutal Attack
Breaking News: Bulldozer Action Outside Lucknow Court Complex Amid High Court Order
BREAKING NOW: Policy Shift From Population Control to Population Growth in Andhra Pradesh
BIG BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Rajdhani Express Near Ratlam, Major Disaster Averted
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget