PM Modi Gets 31st International Honour With Sweden’s Royal Order Of Polar Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sweden awarded PM Modi the Royal Order of Polar Star.

This is the 31st international honour Modi received.

Modi discussed bilateral cooperation, including AI and defence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with Sweden’s Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross, the highest honour awarded by the Scandinavian nation to a Head of Government. The recognition marks the 31st international honour received by Modi during his tenure as prime minister and comes amid efforts by India and Sweden to deepen cooperation in trade, technology and green transition initiatives. The award is presented to foreign leaders and dignitaries for strengthening bilateral relations and promoting international cooperation, underlining the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Stockholm.

Gothenburg: Sweden confers the 'Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross' upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi



It is the utmost recognition and honour that can be conferred upon a Head of Government. This is the 31st global honour for PM Modi.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/VB3O5CAn61 May 17, 2026

Grand honour

The honour was announced during Modi’s visit to Sweden, where he received a warm and colourful welcome from the Indian diaspora in Gothenburg. Traditional Bengali cultural performances, featuring folk dance and rituals inspired by aarti, were organised outside the prime minister’s hotel.

Women dressed in traditional attire performed cultural routines as crowds waving the Indian tricolour gathered to greet Modi. The prime minister acknowledged the reception with folded hands and interacted briefly with performers and supporters.

The event reflected the strong presence of the Indian community in Sweden and served as a ceremonial start to Modi’s engagements in the country.

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Strategic talks

During the visit, PM Modi is expected to hold wide-ranging discussions with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on expanding bilateral cooperation across several sectors. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, talks are expected to focus on green transition, artificial intelligence, resilient supply chains, defence, startups, climate action and space collaboration.

India and Sweden have steadily strengthened economic ties in recent years, with bilateral trade reaching nearly USD 7.75 billion in 2025.

Modi and Kristersson are also scheduled to address the European Round Table for Industry alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signalling India’s broader push to deepen economic and strategic engagement with Europe.

The Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross is regarded as Sweden’s top distinction for foreign heads of government and is awarded in recognition of efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations and international partnership.

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