‘Attempt To Overthrow Islamic System’: Iran President Pezeshkian Slams US, Israel

Elaborating on what Tehran sees as the broader objective behind the recent escalation, Masoud Pezeshkian directly accused the United States and Israel of attempting to destabilise the country and undermine its political system.

“The primary objective of the United States and the Zionist regime in attacking Iran was to create internal instability and attempt to weaken and overthrow the Islamic system,” Pezeshkian said.

According to Iranian media reports on Sunday, Tehran believes this alleged strategy of destabilisation is also contributing to the ongoing diplomatic deadlock. Reports claimed that the United States failed to offer any significant concessions in its latest response to Iran’s proposed framework for negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

US Refused To Release