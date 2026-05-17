Masoud Pezeshkian accuses Western powers and their regional allies, specifically the United States and Israel, of attempting to destabilize Iran.
‘Attempt To Overthrow Islamic System’: Iran President Pezeshkian Slams US, Israel
Masoud Pezeshkian accused Western powers and regional allies of trying to destabilise Iran through military attacks aimed at weakening the country’s leadership and internal stability.
- Iran claims Western powers sought to destabilize country.
- US and Israel aimed to weaken Iran's political system.
Masoud Pezeshkian accused Western powers and their regional allies of carrying out a coordinated campaign aimed at destabilising Iran, claiming the recent military actions against the country were designed to trigger internal unrest and weaken the government. According to Iranian state media Press TV, Pezeshkian said the attacks were deliberately calibrated to disrupt domestic stability and directly target the foundations of Iran’s leadership structure, ANI reported.
'Attempted To Destabilise Iran'
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who does Masoud Pezeshkian accuse of attempting to destabilize Iran?
What was the alleged objective of the attacks against Iran?
The alleged objective was to create internal instability, weaken and overthrow the Islamic system, and disrupt domestic stability.