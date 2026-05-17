Anurag had to sell most of his bikes due to a financial crisis and the need for money. The collection was valued at Rs 10 crore and is now significantly reduced.
'I Needed Money': Bigg Boss Fame UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Opens Up On Selling Rs 10 Cr Bike Collection
YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider reveals he sold his ₹10 crore bike collection due to financial struggles, sharing an emotional vlog from Dehradun.
- YouTuber Anurag Dobhal reveals financial crisis forced bike sales.
- He faced instability and had garage electricity disconnected.
- Dobhal is seeking new housing and rebuilding career.
- Personal turmoil affected family relationships and vlogging absence.
Popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely recognised as UK07 Rider, has now offered a raw glimpse into a difficult phase of his life. After months away from regular uploads, he’s back. But this time not with thrill or speed, but with honesty about loss, struggle, and the difficult choices he had to make.
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A Garage Once Full, Now Silent
Returning to his hometown Dehradun, Anurag filmed a deeply personal vlog inside his garage, one parked with high-end bikes, now largely empty.
Reflecting on the change, he admitted, “The empire we built is empty today. We had to sell off most of the bikes last year. We only have two bikes left. I had to sell the bikes because I was dealing with a financial crisis, and I needed money. Only I know how I survived that time; there was instability around me. It hurt when every bike was sold. I was not in the vlogging zone, so I couldn’t share earlier. The garage property is also not in my name, so electricity was cut off.”
The collection, as he mentioned, valued at Rs 10 crore, once defined his identity as a moto-vlogger.
Starting Over After A Difficult Phase
Opening up further, Anurag spoke about the uncertainty he’s currently navigating, right from finding a place to live to rebuilding his career.
He shared, “We are figuring out a place to live. I had planned to re-release my merchandise last year, but we couldn’t do it. I am very emotional standing here. Ultimately, we had to vacate the garage. We will try to rebuild everything we once owned. I was also very upset leaving Dehradun.”
Even revisiting the two bikes he still owns stirred emotions. Talking about how can't ride them right now, he said, “My legs are not so strong that they can bear the weight of the bike; it will take at least 6 to 8 months.”
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Personal Turmoil And Fallout
Earlier this year, the YouTuber had publicly spoken about serious issues within his family, alleging mental distress and strained relationships. He had also claimed that both he and his wife had faced difficult treatment, even stating concerns about his safety.
After months of silence, he recently addressed his absence, saying, “It has been almost 7-8 months since we posted a vlog. We had stopped being regular almost two years back. We were dealing with a lot of things in the backend. We also didn’t want to post because we wanted to make a positive impact. We used to just shoot for 15-20 mins to show all was well with us, while we were dealing with negative things. All of it happened for us at once. Ritika and I have been in a relationship for 3-4 years, and we have always suffered for the family’s love. We tried to sacrifice a lot for the family till the end, but I don’t know what happened.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Anurag Dobhal sell most of his bikes?
What is the current state of Anurag Dobhal's garage?
His garage, once filled with high-end bikes, is now largely empty, with only two bikes remaining. The property is no longer in his name, leading to the electricity being cut off.
What challenges is Anurag Dobhal currently facing?
He is navigating uncertainty in finding a place to live and rebuilding his career. He also needs 6 to 8 months for his legs to recover before he can ride bikes again.
Why has Anurag Dobhal been absent from regular vlogs?
He has been dealing with personal and family issues for the past 7-8 months. He and his wife have faced difficult situations and strained family relationships.