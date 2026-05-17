Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Anurag Dobhal reveals financial crisis forced bike sales.

He faced instability and had garage electricity disconnected.

Dobhal is seeking new housing and rebuilding career.

Personal turmoil affected family relationships and vlogging absence.

Popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely recognised as UK07 Rider, has now offered a raw glimpse into a difficult phase of his life. After months away from regular uploads, he’s back. But this time not with thrill or speed, but with honesty about loss, struggle, and the difficult choices he had to make.

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A Garage Once Full, Now Silent

Returning to his hometown Dehradun, Anurag filmed a deeply personal vlog inside his garage, one parked with high-end bikes, now largely empty.

Reflecting on the change, he admitted, “The empire we built is empty today. We had to sell off most of the bikes last year. We only have two bikes left. I had to sell the bikes because I was dealing with a financial crisis, and I needed money. Only I know how I survived that time; there was instability around me. It hurt when every bike was sold. I was not in the vlogging zone, so I couldn’t share earlier. The garage property is also not in my name, so electricity was cut off.”

The collection, as he mentioned, valued at Rs 10 crore, once defined his identity as a moto-vlogger.

Starting Over After A Difficult Phase

Opening up further, Anurag spoke about the uncertainty he’s currently navigating, right from finding a place to live to rebuilding his career.

He shared, “We are figuring out a place to live. I had planned to re-release my merchandise last year, but we couldn’t do it. I am very emotional standing here. Ultimately, we had to vacate the garage. We will try to rebuild everything we once owned. I was also very upset leaving Dehradun.”

Even revisiting the two bikes he still owns stirred emotions. Talking about how can't ride them right now, he said, “My legs are not so strong that they can bear the weight of the bike; it will take at least 6 to 8 months.”

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Personal Turmoil And Fallout

Earlier this year, the YouTuber had publicly spoken about serious issues within his family, alleging mental distress and strained relationships. He had also claimed that both he and his wife had faced difficult treatment, even stating concerns about his safety.

After months of silence, he recently addressed his absence, saying, “It has been almost 7-8 months since we posted a vlog. We had stopped being regular almost two years back. We were dealing with a lot of things in the backend. We also didn’t want to post because we wanted to make a positive impact. We used to just shoot for 15-20 mins to show all was well with us, while we were dealing with negative things. All of it happened for us at once. Ritika and I have been in a relationship for 3-4 years, and we have always suffered for the family’s love. We tried to sacrifice a lot for the family till the end, but I don’t know what happened.”