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HomeEntertainmentKumkum Bhagya Actress Sanchita Ugale Dies By Suicide

Kumkum Bhagya Actress Sanchita Ugale Dies By Suicide

The sudden death of the actress has left many in the entertainment industry stunned, with friends, co-stars and fans mourning the tragic news and extending condolences to her family.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 01:04 PM (IST)

Actress Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her home in Mumbai's Nalasopara area on Monday. The 30-year-old 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame reportedly died by suicide at the age of 30. However, official details surrounding her death were not immediately available.

The sudden death of the actress has left many in the entertainment industry stunned, with friends, co-stars and fans mourning the tragic news and extending condolences to her family.

Also Read: 'Bhai Remains Very Much Alive': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Emotional Tribute On Sixth Death Anniversary

What has further shocked many is one of Sanchita’s final Instagram updates posted shortly before reports of her death surfaced. The actress had shared a lip-sync reel, appearing cheerful and carefree, captioning it “Another Banger.” The post has now sparked widespread speculation and concern among fans, as there appeared to be no visible indication that she was struggling emotionally.

Who Was Sanchita Ugale? 

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding her reported death so far, and no formal statement has yet been issued by her family or close associates.

Sanchita Ugale was known for her role opposite Sorab Bedi in the Dangal TV show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. She had also appeared in television shows such as Wagle Ki Duniya.

Apart from television, she featured in films including Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal and Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Also Read: Did Mouni Roy, Mohit Raina Date? Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Actor's 2018 Statement Goes Viral Again

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News 'Kumkum Bhagya' Sanchita Ugale
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