Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Bhai Remains Very Much Alive': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Emotional Tribute On Sixth Death Anniversary

'Bhai Remains Very Much Alive': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Emotional Tribute On Sixth Death Anniversary

Marking six years since Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an emotional note remembering his curiosity, kindness and lasting impact on millions.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sister Shweta Kirti honored Sushant's life, not his death.
  • She recalled his childlike curiosity, compassion, and inspiring nature.
  • His sister encouraged embodying his values: curiosity, kindness, empathy.

Six years after the passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has remebered him with an emotional message. On his death anniversary, Shweta chose to focus not on the tragedy of his loss but on the way he lived and inspired those around him.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Upasana Celebrate 14 Years Of Love With Special Reveal Of Their Twins

Shweta Chooses To Celebrate Sushant’s Life

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a heartfelt note dedicated to her brother. Rather than dwelling on the circumstances of his death, she reflected on the qualities that made Sushant admired by millions.

She wrote, "Six years….Time has passed, yet some souls continue to grow larger than time itself. When I think of Bhai today, I do not think of how he left but I think of how he lived…I think of his childlike curiosity, his endless fascination with life, the stars, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind. I think of a heart that treated people with dignity, regardless of who they were. I think of someone who taught us that success means very little if it is not accompanied by compassion. (sic)"

In the same post, Shweta reflected on how the influence of a person can extend far beyond their physical presence. She spoke about the enduring nature of love and the way meaningful lives continue to touch others long after they are gone.

She added, "Over the years, I have come to realize something beautiful: love does not obey the rules of time. A body may leave our sight, but the impact of a beautiful soul continues to ripple through countless lives. Every time someone chooses kindness over anger, learning over ignorance, hope over despair, or love over judgment, a small part of what Bhai stood for continues to live."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ♾️Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

ALSO READ: Mohsin Akhtar Marries Nidhaa Bhatt, Shares Emotional Note Two Years After Divorce From Urmila Matondkar

‘Forever Loved, Forever Remembered’

Shweta also shared what she believes is the most meaningful way to honour Sushant’s memory—by embracing the values he embodied throughout his life. According to her, curiosity, kindness, a willingness to learn, courage to dream, and keeping one’s heart open are the principles that best reflect his legacy.

Concluding her note, she wrote, "The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened. And by that measure, Bhai remains very much alive. You continue to inspire millions. Forever loved. Forever remembered."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Even years later, tributes from family, friends and fans showcases the lasting influence he has had on countless lives.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the occasion for Shweta Singh Kirti's recent message about Sushant Singh Rajput?

Shweta Singh Kirti shared a heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's six-year death anniversary. She chose to celebrate his life and the inspiration he provided.

What aspects of Sushant Singh Rajput's life did his sister, Shweta, highlight in her message?

Shweta focused on his childlike curiosity, fascination with life, and his compassionate heart. She emphasized how he taught that success is meaningless without compassion.

How does Shweta Singh Kirti suggest people honor Sushant's memory?

She suggests honoring him by embracing the values he embodied. These include curiosity, kindness, a willingness to learn, courage to dream, and keeping one's heart open.

When did Sushant Singh Rajput pass away?

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Jun 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sushant Singh Rajput Shweta Singh Kirti Bollywood ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Bhai Remains Very Much Alive': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Emotional Tribute On Sixth Death Anniversary
'Bhai Remains Very Much Alive': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Emotional Tribute On Sixth Death Anniversary
Celebrities
‘You Can Call Us Pakistanis, Terrorists’: Prakash Raj Joins CJP Protest In Bengaluru, Claims ‘Youth Of India Is Dalit’
‘You Can Call Us Pakistanis’: Prakash Raj Joins CJP Protest In Bengaluru, Claims ‘Youth Of India Is Dalit’
Celebrities
K-Pop Stars Lisa And EJAE Create History At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies: WATCH
K-Pop Stars Lisa And EJAE Create History At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies: WATCH
Celebrities
Anne Schedeen Dies At 77, Fans Remember ALF Star
Anne Schedeen Dies At 77, Fans Remember ALF Star
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL ROW: SP MP Javed Ali Khan Sparks Controversy With Remarks on BJP and Social Trust
GLOBAL TENSION: US-Iran Deal Faces Internal Protests and Conflicting Claims Over Terms
MARKET RALLY: Sensex Jumps 1100+ Points as US-Iran Deal Sparks Global Stock Surge
CHAOS ALERT: Bihar Exam Rush Overcrowds Gaya & Patna Stations, Reserved Passengers Stranded
EDUCATION UPDATE: Roshan Anand Granted Bail in Khan Coaching Dispute After 12 Days in Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget