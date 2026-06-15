Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sister Shweta Kirti honored Sushant's life, not his death.

She recalled his childlike curiosity, compassion, and inspiring nature.

His sister encouraged embodying his values: curiosity, kindness, empathy.

Six years after the passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has remebered him with an emotional message. On his death anniversary, Shweta chose to focus not on the tragedy of his loss but on the way he lived and inspired those around him.

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Shweta Chooses To Celebrate Sushant’s Life

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a heartfelt note dedicated to her brother. Rather than dwelling on the circumstances of his death, she reflected on the qualities that made Sushant admired by millions.

She wrote, "Six years….Time has passed, yet some souls continue to grow larger than time itself. When I think of Bhai today, I do not think of how he left but I think of how he lived…I think of his childlike curiosity, his endless fascination with life, the stars, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind. I think of a heart that treated people with dignity, regardless of who they were. I think of someone who taught us that success means very little if it is not accompanied by compassion. (sic)"

In the same post, Shweta reflected on how the influence of a person can extend far beyond their physical presence. She spoke about the enduring nature of love and the way meaningful lives continue to touch others long after they are gone.

She added, "Over the years, I have come to realize something beautiful: love does not obey the rules of time. A body may leave our sight, but the impact of a beautiful soul continues to ripple through countless lives. Every time someone chooses kindness over anger, learning over ignorance, hope over despair, or love over judgment, a small part of what Bhai stood for continues to live."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♾️Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

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‘Forever Loved, Forever Remembered’

Shweta also shared what she believes is the most meaningful way to honour Sushant’s memory—by embracing the values he embodied throughout his life. According to her, curiosity, kindness, a willingness to learn, courage to dream, and keeping one’s heart open are the principles that best reflect his legacy.

Concluding her note, she wrote, "The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened. And by that measure, Bhai remains very much alive. You continue to inspire millions. Forever loved. Forever remembered."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Even years later, tributes from family, friends and fans showcases the lasting influence he has had on countless lives.