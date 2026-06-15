Did Mouni Roy, Mohit Raina Date? Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Actor's 2018 Statement Goes Viral Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina dating rumors resurfaced online.

Mouni's recent separation reignited old speculation about relationship.

Mohit Raina denied dating Mouni in a 2018 interview.

He called Mouni a close celebrity friend with strong bond.

Bollywood dating rumors keep circling back, and now an old statement about Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina has resurfaced online. The pair, who starred together in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, were long rumored to be in a relationship. But did they ever really date? With Mouni recently announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, old speculation has reignited. An exclusive 2018 interview where Mohit finally broke the silence on the dating rumors is now drawing attention again on social media.

Did Mouni Roy date Mohit Raina

Mouni Roy was rumoured to be in a relationship with her Devon Ke Dev Mahadev co-star Mohit Raina during the show's run. Recently, an old interview of Mohit reacting to their dating rumors has resurfaced on social media, bringing the speculation back into focus.

The buzz gained new attention after Mouni recently hit headlines by announcing her separation from businessman Suraj Nambiar. The duo was married for nearly four years before deciding to go their separate ways. Following the announcement, speculations that the actress was allegedly dating her best friend Disha Patani spread like wildfire on the internet, though these rumors turned out to be baseless.

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Mohit Raina's Reply To Love Affair With Mouni

In a 2018 interview with the Indian Express, Mohit Raina broke the silence on the speculations of his alleged love affair with Mouni. He clearly stated, "As for Mouni, it is only the assumptions of people that we are dating". The actor described her as a "close celebrity friend," adding that they share a strong friendship and have "utmost respect for each other".

When asked about them posting pictures together, Mohit explained that everyone assumes there's "something more to their equation." He clarified, "Mouni was a co-star who became a very close friend and continues to be so". The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor also noted that both he and Mouni are similar people with similar stories; they both come from small towns and non-film families.

Mohit had always maintained that his personal and professional life are "completely apart," emphasising that the dating rumors were merely public assumptions.

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Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar's Relationship

Meanwhile, Mouni got married to Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in 2022 through an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family. In May 2026, the couple officially announced their separation on Instagram with a joint statement. Post the announcement, Suraj penned a note revealing that there was "no alimony and third party involved." He criticised dragging innocent friends into the separation, saying, "Dragging other people into this is not cool, especially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said".

On the work front, Mouni was recently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, released on June 5, 2026.