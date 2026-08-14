Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove's convoy came under an armed attack. He escaped unhurt from the incident.
Gunfire Targets Balochistan Minister’s Convoy On Pakistan’s Independence Day, 6 Injured; Minister Unhurt
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove escaped unhurt after his convoy was attacked in Mastung. Six people, including three police personnel, were injured.
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove escaped unhurt after his convoy came under an armed attack in Pakistan's Mastung district on Friday, officials said.
The attack took place in the Khad Kocha area as Langove was travelling from Quetta to Kalat, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.
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Six People Injured
Six people, including three police personnel, were injured in the attack. Two of the injured police officers were reportedly in serious condition and were shifted to a hospital in Quetta.
"Six people were injured in the attack, but the minister remained unhurt and the convoy has returned to Quetta," Rind said.
Security Forces Launch Search Operation
Security forces cordoned off the area following the attack and launched a search operation to track down those responsible.
A senior police official said all six victims sustained bullet injuries, including three police personnel.
The Khad Kocha area has emerged as a security challenge for authorities, with Friday's incident marking the fourth attack on travellers along the same highway since last month, officials said.
Security forces had previously conducted a major clean-up operation in the area following a series of attacks. However, insurgents struck again despite the security measures.
The latest attack comes amid continued security concerns in Balochistan, where militant groups have carried out attacks on security personnel, officials and civilians.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was targeted in the recent armed attack in Pakistan?
Where did the attack on the minister's convoy take place?
The attack occurred in the Khad Kocha area of Pakistan's Mastung district. It happened as the minister was traveling from Quetta to Kalat.