Kpop Demon Hunters To Have Global Tour? Netflix Eyes Live Shows After Oscar Win

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Following a remarkable awards season and massive streaming success, KPop Demon Hunters could soon take its story from screens to stages worldwide. Backed by Netflix, the hit animated film is reportedly being considered for a large-scale global tour, signalling a bold new chapter for the franchise.

With its cultural impact continuing to grow, the big question now is, can the film recreate its magic in a live format?

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Netflix Exploring Global Live Show Plans

According to recent reports, Netflix is in early discussions with concert promoters to develop a live show inspired by the film. The concept would bring performances from the fictional K-pop group featured in the story to real-world audiences.

If finalised, the tour is expected to cover dozens of major cities across the globe and could launch next year, potentially building momentum ahead of the already announced sequel, KPop Demon Hunters 2.

Oscar Wins And Record-Breaking Success

The Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film goes to “KPop Demon Hunters.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zauph71vFj — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 15, 2026

The development follows an extraordinary run for the film during the awards season. KPop Demon Hunters secured the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, while its standout track ‘Golden’ won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

The film didn’t stop there, it also claimed major honours at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. In a historic moment, ‘Golden’ became the first K-pop song to win a Grammy, further cementing the project’s global influence.

Adding to its success, the film emerged as Netflix’s most-watched release after its debut in 2025, underlining its widespread appeal.

Big Money Offers Already On The Table

While a concert promoter has not yet been officially confirmed, early interest in the proposed tour appears to be significant. Reports suggest that offers involving millions of dollars in upfront guarantees have already been made, reflecting strong industry confidence in the project’s live potential.

Meet Huntrix: The Trio Behind The Phenomenon

(Image Source: Twitter/@Kaizox_MK)

At the heart of the film is the fictional K-pop trio Huntrix, featuring characters Rumi, Mira and Zoey. The roles are voiced by Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo.

The story follows the trio as they juggle global stardom with a secret double life as demon hunters, protecting the world through the power of music.

'Golden' Becomes A Cultural Moment

The full performance of “Golden” from ‘KPOP DEMON HUNTERS’ at the Oscars.



See the full winners list: https://t.co/2LO8EZqZIM pic.twitter.com/MuArqgIU27 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2026

The film’s breakout track ‘Golden’, performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, played a key role in its global success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EJAE (@ejae_k)

After the Oscar win, EJAE shared an emotional message on Instagram, writing:

"From my bedroom in brooklyn, to performing at the oscars…to end this beautiful journey with an Oscar in our hands…words cannot describe the gratitude I feel for everyone who’s been apart of this long and unforgettable journey. To be able to share Korean culture on that stage was such an honor."

With a sequel already confirmed and discussions of a global tour underway, KPop Demon Hunters is clearly evolving into more than just a film. Whether it’s on screen or on stage, its journey seems far from over.