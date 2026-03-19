NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Song; Issues Summons

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The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of Badshah’s Tateeree Song and has issued summons to the singer and others associated with the song. The named parties have been asked to appear before the Commission on March 25 with relevant documents.

NCW Issues Summons To Badshah

“The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song ‘Tattiri / Tatihari’,” wrote NCW on X, formerly known as Twitter.

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It added, “The Commission has observed that the content prima facie appears to be objectionable and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Summons have been issued to Aditya Pareek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah (Singer & Lyricist), Mahi Sandhu (Director), Joban Sandhu (Director), and Hiten (Producer), directing them to appear before the Commission. They have been asked to appear on 25.03.2026 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents.”

The Commission further said that if they fail to appear before the Commission before the said date, it may invite appropriate action as per law.



The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song “Tattiri / Tatihari.”



The Commission has observed that the content prima facie appears to be… — NCW (@NCWIndia) March 19, 2026

Badshah ‘Tateeree’ Row

This follows action by the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW), which directed authorities to arrest rapper Badshah and seize his passport after he failed to appear before the panel within the given deadline. Chairperson Renu Bhatia stated that police teams in Panipat and Panchkula have been asked to trace him and take him into custody. Officials have also been instructed to conduct searches if required.

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Separate FIRs have already been registered in Panchkula and Jind, while a lookout circular has been issued to stop him from leaving the country.

The controversy is linked to Badshah’s Haryanvi track Tateeree, released on March 1, for objectifying women. Some visuals in the track include girls in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus and making suggestive gestures and lyrics.

Following the backlash, Badshah shared a video statement on Instagram expressing regret. He said he didn’t want to offend women or children and explained that the lyrics were meant to reflect the competitive nature of hip-hop. He added that he is a proud Haryanvi and aims to showcase the state’s culture and sought forgiveness. He also has received a death threat allegedly linked to associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.