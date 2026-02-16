Kangana Ranaut Cheers For Dhurandhar Actor Sara Arjun, Calls Her ‘Authentic And Rooted’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Kangana Ranaut, who is an actor and Lok Sabha MP, took to Instagram to share a special note for Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun. She praised the 20-year-old actor, who played Ranveer Singh’s wife in the spy thriller set in Pakistan’s Lyari. The actor earlier praised the film, stating that she had a great time watching it. “I watched Dhurandhar and had a great time. Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece, but honest huge admiration for the intent of the filmmaker,” she had said.

Ranaut added, “Dear Aaditya Dhar, border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare PM Modi aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in Pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya (On border, it is our defence forces; in the government, it’s Prime Minister Modi; and in our cinema, it’s you. Beat up those Pakistani terrorists. Had so much fun), whistled and clapped all the way!”

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Becomes Longest-Trending Indian Film Ever, 13-15 Mn Tickets Sold

“Superb work by everyone, lekin Dhurandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself, Aditya Dhar. Congratulations, Yami Gautam,” she went on to say.

Kangana Ranaut Cheers For Dhurandhar Actor Sara Arjun

While sharing a video shared by Isha Foundation on her Instagram Story, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Remarkable young woman, authentic and rooted, do well kid. I am rooting for you. #saraarjun #dhurandhar #ishayogacenter.”

In the video, Sara Arjun wished everyone on Maha Shivratri, which was celebrated on Sunday. “Namaskaram and a very happy Maha Shivratri to all of you. I had a very good time. I can’t really explain how grateful and blessed I feel to be here. We have witnessed so many brilliant performances so far. I can’t wait for all the dancing to start,” said Sara Arjun as she celebrated the festival at Isha Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Foundation (@isha.foundation)

Dhurandhar 2 An Eid Release

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is being loved by both fans and critics alike. The film has been trending on BookMyShow for over 50 days, thereby becoming the longest-trending Indian film on the platform. According to Sacnilk, it has sold an estimated 13-15 million tickets so far.

ALSO READ| Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Rajpal Yadav, Next Hearing On March 18

The film premiered on Netflix on January 30, following its theatrical release on December 5. Fans are now eagerly awaiting its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled to release on March 19. The second part of Dhurandhar is an Eid release and will clash with Yash’s Toxic. JioHotstar has acquired the streaming rights for Rs 150 crore, while Star Gold has bagged the satellite rights for Rs 50 crore.