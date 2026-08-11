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Syria Court Sentences Former President Bashar al-Assad To Death In Absentia
A Syrian court has sentenced former President Bashar al-Assad and his brother to death in absentia for crimes against humanity and war crimes.
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Syria Court Sentences Former President Bashar al-Assad To Death In Absentia
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