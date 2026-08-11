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English NewsNewsWorldSyria Court Sentences Former President Bashar al-Assad To Death In Absentia

Syria Court Sentences Former President Bashar al-Assad To Death In Absentia

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 03:31 PM (IST)

A Syrian court has sentenced former President Bashar al-Assad and his brother to death in absentia for crimes against humanity and war crimes.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
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