Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: The Delhi High Court has granted actor Rajpal Yadav interim bail till March 18 in the cheque bounce case. The court allowed his temporary release so he could attend his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur. The interim bail was granted after the High Court asked Yadav to submit a demand draft of Rs 1.5 crore in the respondent’s name by 3 PM. His lawyer later informed the court that the DD had been deposited.

The court has also directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender his passport. The matter will be heard next on March 18. The actor is set to walk out of Tihar Jail later today after spending over a week behind bars.

Ahead of Rajpal Yadav’s interim bail, actor Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) and said the “wait is almost over”.

“Because of your prayers and unwavering support, the wait is almost over. Time to get ready, the laughter you’ve been missing is about to return to the screen. Stay tuned,” Sonu Sood wrote.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore to finance his first directorial project, Ata Pata Laapata. Unfortunately, the film’s failure at the box office led to mounting debt, which eventually swelled to Rs 9 crore. The actor faced legal repercussions in 2018 after repayment cheques bounced, leading to a conviction and a six-month prison sentence under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Although the Delhi High Court initially paused the sentence in 2024 to allow Yadav to settle his debts, it declined any further extensions this February. The court also directed the actor surrender at Tihar Jail. Yadav, before turning himself in, expressed his struggle, noting a lack of financial resources and industry support.



The 54-year-old actor, last seen in Baby John, is slated to appear in upcoming projects like Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.