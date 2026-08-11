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English NewsNewsWorldContainer Ship Hit By Missile In Gulf Of Oman Near Pakistan: Report

Container Ship Hit By Missile In Gulf Of Oman Near Pakistan: Report

The British agency did not identify the military force involved, the vessel's name or flag, or provide details about the nature of the incident.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Panama-flagged Vela Nova struck by missile near Pakistan.
  • UKMTO reported incident; authorities are currently investigating event details.
  • Incident highlights heightened maritime security concerns across critical waterways.

A container ship was hit by a missile in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Pakistan, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing maritime security sources.

The Panama-flagged container ship Vela Nova was believed to have been struck while sailing around 71 nautical miles off Pakistan's coast, British maritime risk management group Vanguard and a maritime security source separately told Reuters.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime security concerns across the region.

UKMTO Reports Incident Involving Ship, Military Forces

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report on August 11, 2026, at 0715 UTC of an "incident involving a container ship and military forces" in the Gulf of Oman.

The British agency did not identify the military force involved, the vessel's name or flag, or provide details about the nature of the incident.

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UKMTO said authorities were aware of the incident and investigations were ongoing. It advised vessels to remain alert to the evolving security situation in the region.

The agency, which operates out of Bahrain, monitors commercial shipping and issues security advisories covering the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and the wider Indian Ocean region.

Gulf Of Oman: Key Maritime Route

The Gulf of Oman borders Pakistan's southwestern coast and connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz.

It is a critical maritime and strategic waterway located near key Pakistani ports, including Gwadar.

Three Crew Members Killed In Red Sea Attack

Elsewhere in the region, at least three crew members were killed after a cargo ship was attacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned rebel group the Houthis in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.

According to The Jerusalem Post, two Pakistanis and an Indonesian national were among those killed.

Maritime security sources also told Reuters that a cargo ship was believed to have been targeted in the Red Sea.

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Before You Go

JHARKHAND: Hemant Soren Government Faces Heat From Opposition and Alliance Partners

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the container ship in the Gulf of Oman?

A Panama-flagged container ship, Vela Nova, was reportedly hit by a missile. The incident occurred approximately 71 nautical miles off Pakistan's coast.

What did the UKMTO report about the incident?

The UKMTO received a report of an

Why is the Gulf of Oman considered a critical waterway?

The Gulf of Oman is a critical maritime and strategic waterway. It connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz and is located near key Pakistani ports.

Were there other maritime incidents in the region mentioned?

Yes, a cargo ship was attacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea's Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Three crew members, including two Pakistanis, were killed in that incident.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Pakistan Missile Strike Gulf Of Oman Container Ship
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