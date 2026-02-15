Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Becomes Longest-Trending Indian Film Ever, 13-15 Mn Tickets Sold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has become the longest-trending Indian film in BookMyShow’s history, beating previous records held by Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. The film, which was released on December 5, continues to trend on the ticketing platform, with millions of tickets sold so far.

Dhurandhar Is Longest-Trending Indian Film Ever

According to Sacnilk, by mid-February, Dhurandhar had stayed on BookMyShow’s trending list for 59 days, surpassing Chhaava, which held the earlier record at 58 days. Both films delivered impressive box office numbers in their second and third weeks. Stree 2 follows closely in third place with 57 days.

The industry tracker further reported that Dhurandhar has sold around 13-15 million tickets, making it the highest-ticketed Hindi film on the platform to date. Chhaava, on the other hand, has crossed 12 million ticket sales and recorded over 2.2 lakh shows. Next on the list is Stree 2, with over 10 million tickets sold.

In regional cinema, Premalu has become the longest-running trending Malayalam film and has crossed the 1 million ticket sales mark on the platform.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule remains the most-watched film in BookMyShow’s history, with over 20.41 million tickets sold. The film also set another record by selling one lakh tickets within an hour.

Other films featured in the list include Manjummel Boys with a 50-day trending run, Kalki 2898 AD with 49 days, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan with 48 days. Lokah: Chapter 1 remained trending for 46 days, while Mahavatar Narasimha rounds off the top ten with 42 days.

Dhurandhar 2

Following the success of Dhurandhar, the makers have announced a sequel titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled to release on March 19. Unlike the first part, the sequel will be released in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The streaming rights of the Aditya Dhar film have been acquired by JioHotstar for Rs 150 crore, replacing Netflix. Its satellite rights have been picked up by Star Gold for Rs 50 crore.