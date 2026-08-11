Arunachal Pradesh Is 'Integral' Part Of India: MEA Responds To China’s Renaming Move

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India firmly reiterated Arunachal Pradesh's integral, inalienable part of territory.

This follows China's repeated attempts to rename Arunachal places.

Aim: standardize names, boost identification, and public awareness.

India has reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an “inalienable and integral part” of the country, asserting that no attempt can alter this reality.

“Arunachal is inalienable and integral part of India and this is a fact which is self-evident. At the same time, let me also underline that nothing can change this indisputable reality,” the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

This reaction came after China’s repeated attempts to publish what it describes as “standardised” names for places in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing refers to as Zangnan.

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India has consistently rejected these renaming exercises, maintaining that they have no bearing on the country’s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

New Delhi has repeatedly described China’s attempts as “vain and preposterous”, asserting that such measures cannot alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh “was, is, and will always remain” an integral part of India.

27 Places And Geographical Features Identified

Earlier, India, in consultation with the Arunachal Pradesh government, has officially identified 27 places and geographical features in the state and incorporated their standardised names into the Survey of India’s official maps.

According to a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry, the move is aimed at ensuring accurate identification of these locations, standardising their names and increasing public awareness by formally marking them on the official map of Arunachal Pradesh.

The newly recognised locations include land areas, mountain passes, a lake and a monument spread across Arunachal Pradesh.

The list includes Longju, Maja, Bisa, Bara Kundun, Chhota Kundun, Dhan Bari, Pritnagar, Buddhamandir, Jairampur, Teritnagar, Ramnagar, Jaswant Garh, Sagar, Padma, Jyotinagar, Baisakhi, Chhota Ropuk, Bara Ropuk, Shivaji Nagar, Sunpura and Kamlang Nagar.

Four mountain passes — Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La and Thag La — have also been identified. The list further includes Sambho Sarovar, a lake, and the Sher-e-Thapa Memorial.

Aim Is Accurate Recognition

The Centre said the formal identification of these places and features on the Survey of India map would facilitate their accurate recognition, standardised naming and wider public awareness.

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The updated Arunachal Pradesh map, featuring the newly identified locations, has been made available on the Survey of India website.