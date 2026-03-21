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HomeEntertainmentRohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrests 14th Accused From Agra

Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrests 14th Accused From Agra

Mumbai Crime Branch detains the 14th accused in Rohit Shetty house firing case from Uttar Pradesh. Investigation continues into the alleged organised crime link.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 09:08 PM (IST)

The investigation into the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence has taken a significant turn, with authorities confirming the arrest of another accused. The case, which has kept law enforcement on high alert since early February, continues to unfold as police intensify efforts to uncover the full conspiracy behind the attack.

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14th Accused Detained In Uttar Pradesh

In a major development, the Mumbai Crime Branch has detained the 14th accused in connection with the case from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police sources cited by ANI, the accused, identified as Golu Pandit, was apprehended with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). He is currently being brought to Mumbai and is expected to be produced before the court soon.

Details From Earlier Proceedings

Earlier, five accused were presented before a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The court proceedings indicated the possibility of an organised crime network behind the incident, following the invocation of stringent legal provisions.

The court remanded all five accused to police custody until February 17, highlighting the seriousness of the offence and the need for deeper investigation.

Legal Arguments And Defence Stand

During the hearings, defence advocate Ajinkya Mirgal raised concerns regarding the case, particularly questioning the evidence presented.

He stated, “MCOCA has been added today...They( police) said in the court that the weapon recovered from accused number one, Sakat, was given to him by Praveen Lonkar, who is involved in the Baba Siddique murder case and has been in jail for one and a half years. We stated that he has been in jail for a year and a half. When and how did he get the weapon? This possibility seems a little doubtful to us.”

Sequence Of Events: How The Case Began

The incident dates back to February 1, when unidentified assailants opened fire outside Shetty’s Juhu residence. At least four rounds were fired at the building, with one bullet striking the glass of a gym inside the premises.

Four individuals were detained shortly after the incident, followed by another arrest on February 5. All accused have since been presented before the court at different stages of the investigation.

Authorities believe the attack may have been part of a wider criminal conspiracy, prompting a deeper probe.

Police Investigation And Key Leads

Investigators revealed that a social media post had claimed responsibility for the attack, further intensifying the case.

Police also discovered that the accused allegedly used the Signal app for secure communication, and efforts are underway to recover deleted chats linked to key suspect Shubham Lonkar.

Lonkar is also reportedly connected to other high-profile cases, including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and an earlier firing incident outside the residence of Salman Khan.

Alleged Motive Behind The Attack

According to officials, the firing outside Shetty’s residence may have been intended to send a message to the film industry, business community, and the public at large.

The case continues to raise concerns about organised crime influence and security threats in high-profile areas of Mumbai.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Branch Rohit Shetty Entertainment CRime News
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