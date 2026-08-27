James Bond Casting Race: Heartstopper Star Jack Barton Reportedly Tops 007 Shortlist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Next James Bond search nearing September screen tests.

Six-actor shortlist emerges, including Elordi, Mescal, Barton.

Jack Barton surprisingly leads race, aligning with casting philosophy.

Denis Villeneuve to direct Bond 26; Amazon unconfirmed.

The search for the next James Bond appears to be entering a decisive stage, with screen tests reportedly set to begin in September. According to Page Six, Amazon has put together a six-actor shortlist for Bond 26, including relatively unknown actor Jack Barton and established names such as Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal and Jack Lowden. Callum Turner and Harris Dickinson are also reportedly in contention. Barton has emerged as the surprise favourite despite having a smaller profile than his rivals. The upcoming Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Nina Gold overseeing casting. Amazon has yet to confirm the reported shortlist.

Jack Barton Reportedly Leads Bond Race

According to Page Six, Barton is currently the unexpected frontrunner for the coveted role. The actor is best known for playing David Nelson in Netflix’s Heartstopper and John Tonkin in SAS: Rogue Heroes. He also had a small appearance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. His relatively low profile could work in his favour. Barton trained at the Oxford School of Drama and does not yet have the level of public recognition associated with some of the other reported contenders.

That may align with the approach previously described by longtime Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams, who has argued that the actor playing 007 should retain a degree of mystery rather than arrive with an overwhelming celebrity profile.

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Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal Among Contenders

Several established actors are also reportedly being considered. Jack Lowden, who plays River Cartwright in Slow Horses, is among the names on the reported list. Callum Turner, known for Masters of the Air, is another contender. Jacob Elordi remains one of the most frequently discussed choices. Following his early success in The Kissing Booth, he took on acclaimed projects including Euphoria, Priscilla and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. He is also set to appear as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights.

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Paul Mescal is another major name in the race. The Normal People breakout earned an Oscar nomination for Aftersun and later starred in Gladiator II. His upcoming projects include Hamnet and a Beatles film in which he plays Paul McCartney.

Harris Dickinson Rounds Out Reported Shortlist

Harris Dickinson is also reportedly among the six actors being considered. His credits include Triangle of Sadness, The Iron Claw, Where the Crawdads Sing and Babygirl. He also played Prince Philip in A Murder at the End of the World. The next Bond film, widely referred to as Bond 26, will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, while Nina Gold is attached as casting director. Amazon has not confirmed any of the reported names or the alleged September screen tests.

The studio has previously said that its search for the next Bond is ongoing and that it will reveal more “as soon as the time is right.” With screen tests reportedly approaching, the race to replace Daniel Craig as 007 could soon become clearer. For now, Jack Barton’s reported position as the surprise favourite has added an unexpected twist to one of Hollywood’s biggest casting searches.