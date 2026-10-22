Several prominent activists, student leaders and public figures have been invited to a march in New Delhi on Friday to “restore democracy”, with organisers demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Those invited include Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, student leaders Neha Bora and Aishe Ghosh, and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. Economist Parakala Prabhakar, actor-activist Prakash Raj, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and author Tushar Gandhi are also among the invitees. The demonstration is being organised by People Against SIR, an alliance of students, farmers and civil society groups formed on October 14. Similar marches are planned in other parts of the country.

Police Permission Denied? Organisers Plan To Proceed

The organisers have announced that the marches will take place without seeking police permission, raising the possibility of a confrontation with authorities. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), imposed during earlier protests, remains in force in the New Delhi district.

The provision restricts assemblies, processions, demonstrations, public speeches and other specified activities without prior written permission.

“The People’s March to Reclaim Democracy will not request police permission anywhere,” the platform said in a statement on October 18.

The alliance has also cautioned police, paramilitary forces and prison authorities against using force against peaceful demonstrators. Under its proposed “No SIR” campaign, it plans to popularise the slogan “Har Gali Jantar Mantar, Har Gaon Jantar Mantar, Mera Ghar Jantar Mantar”.

Delhi Police had not issued an immediate comment on the planned march at the time of filing this report.

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Delhi March Route And People's Parliament Plan

The New Delhi demonstration is scheduled to begin near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Connaught Place and proceed towards the Election Commission of India's headquarters at Nirman Bhawan/Patel Chowk.

Participants intend to demand Kumar's immediate resignation and prosecution, along with the complete withdrawal of the SIR exercise. Organisers have said they will hold a “People’s Parliament” at the spot if police block their route, before dispersing peacefully after singing the national anthem.

The alliance has also invited the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). However, there was no immediate confirmation from the invitees about their participation.

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What Are People Against SIR's Demands?

Formed at Surjeet Bhavan in New Delhi, People Against SIR brings together groups representing farmers, workers, women, students, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities.

The platform has alleged that the electoral roll revision exercise is illegal. Among its demands are restoring voter lists to their pre-2024 version and updating them through social audits, citing the Election Commission Manual and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) guidelines.

It has also called for Kumar's removal and prosecution, and the revocation of the Election Commission's legal immunity.