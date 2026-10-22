India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDipke, Neha Bora Among Invitees To Friday’s ‘Har Gali Jantar Mantar’ Protest Against CEC; No Police Nod Sought

Dipke, Neha Bora Among Invitees To Friday’s ‘Har Gali Jantar Mantar’ Protest Against CEC; No Police Nod Sought

Activists, student leaders and Prashant Bhushan are invited to a Delhi march demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal and the scrapping of SIR.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 12:46 PM (IST)

Several prominent activists, student leaders and public figures have been invited to a march in New Delhi on Friday to “restore democracy”, with organisers demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Those invited include Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, student leaders Neha Bora and Aishe Ghosh, and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. Economist Parakala Prabhakar, actor-activist Prakash Raj, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and author Tushar Gandhi are also among the invitees. The demonstration is being organised by People Against SIR, an alliance of students, farmers and civil society groups formed on October 14. Similar marches are planned in other parts of the country.

Police Permission Denied? Organisers Plan To Proceed

The organisers have announced that the marches will take place without seeking police permission, raising the possibility of a confrontation with authorities. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), imposed during earlier protests, remains in force in the New Delhi district.

The provision restricts assemblies, processions, demonstrations, public speeches and other specified activities without prior written permission.

“The People’s March to Reclaim Democracy will not request police permission anywhere,” the platform said in a statement on October 18.

The alliance has also cautioned police, paramilitary forces and prison authorities against using force against peaceful demonstrators. Under its proposed “No SIR” campaign, it plans to popularise the slogan “Har Gali Jantar Mantar, Har Gaon Jantar Mantar, Mera Ghar Jantar Mantar”.

Delhi Police had not issued an immediate comment on the planned march at the time of filing this report.

ALSO READ: 'Exercise Caution': Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory For Nationals In France Amid Protests, Curfews

Delhi March Route And People's Parliament Plan

The New Delhi demonstration is scheduled to begin near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Connaught Place and proceed towards the Election Commission of India's headquarters at Nirman Bhawan/Patel Chowk.

Participants intend to demand Kumar's immediate resignation and prosecution, along with the complete withdrawal of the SIR exercise. Organisers have said they will hold a “People’s Parliament” at the spot if police block their route, before dispersing peacefully after singing the national anthem.

The alliance has also invited the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). However, there was no immediate confirmation from the invitees about their participation.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut With Memoir ‘Belonging’, Gains Over 1,000 Followers In Minutes

What Are People Against SIR's Demands?

Formed at Surjeet Bhavan in New Delhi, People Against SIR brings together groups representing farmers, workers, women, students, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities.

The platform has alleged that the electoral roll revision exercise is illegal. Among its demands are restoring voter lists to their pre-2024 version and updating them through social audits, citing the Election Commission Manual and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) guidelines.

It has also called for Kumar's removal and prosecution, and the revocation of the Election Commission's legal immunity.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prashant Bhushan Delhi Protest SIR Neha Bora CJP Abhijeet Dipke
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘They Have A Right To Protest’: Annamalai Questions CJP Detentions, BJP Hits Back
‘They Have A Right To Protest’: Annamalai Questions CJP Detentions, BJP Hits Back
India
India Slams UN Rapporteur Over Dawood Ibrahim Report, Says D-Company Leader Resides In Pakistan
India Slams UN Rapporteur Over Dawood Ibrahim Report, Says D-Company Leader Resides In Pakistan
India
Low Pressure To Likely Form In Bay Of Bengal, May Turn Into Cyclone After Oct 25; Rain For Andhra, Odisha
Low Pressure To Likely Form In BoB, May Turn Into Cyclone After Oct 25; Rain For AP, Odisha
India
Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut With Memoir ‘Belonging’, Gains Over 1,000 Followers In Minutes
Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut With Memoir, Gains Over 1,000 Followers In Minutes
Advertisement

Videos

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters Practised Gunfire Before Attack, Misfire Reported Inside Mumbai Hotel
Delhi News: ₹9,000 Crore Yamuna Clean-Up Projects Launched in Dwarka, Over 40% of Work Completed
Delhi News: Aamir Shaukeen Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks Against Tripura Youth, Minister Demands Action
Delhi News: Rehan Vadra's Photo Exhibition Row Escalates as Priyanka Gandhi Backs Son Over Removed Protest Photos
Breaking News: Sonia Gandhi Shares First Glimpse of Autobiography 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget