Tiger Shroff's Team Shares FIRST Video Of Injured Hand After Mumbai Firing Incident: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff's team shared video showing actor's injured hand.

Actor sustained superficial injuries during October 18 car attack.

Driver, vlogger also injured; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed attack.

Police arrested 10; investigating wider weapons supply network.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's team has shared a video showing injuries to his hand, days after shots were fired at his car in Mumbai on October 18. The actor reportedly suffered superficial injuries from gunpowder and shattered glass during the incident. An earlier photograph of Shroff wearing bandages had also circulated online.

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Team Shares Video Of Tiger Shroff's Wounded Hand

Tiger Shroff’s team took to Instagram to share a video of the actor’s injured arm following the firing incident in Mumbai. In the video, Shroff can be visibly seen with wound marks on his hand, showing a glimpse of the injuries he sustained during the incident. According to reports, the actor suffered superficial injuries from bullet fragments, gunpowder and shattered glass after shots were fired at his car on October 18.

The actor was reportedly inside his car when the shots were fired. Although he escaped serious harm, the incident left two people injured.

Tiger Shroff’s driver and a vlogger named Umesh Chauhan were among those injured in the shooting. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Tiger Shroff (@teamtigershroff)

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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Investigation Widens

The investigation has reportedly uncovered a suspected weapons supply network stretching from Amritsar to Delhi and Mumbai. According to the available report, 10 accused have been arrested so far.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has also arrested four alleged associates suspected of helping deliver weapons to the shooters. Investigators are examining how the weapon was transported and disposed of as they look into the possibility of a wider conspiracy.