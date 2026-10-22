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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff's Team Shares FIRST Video Of Injured Hand After Mumbai Firing Incident: WATCH

Tiger Shroff's Team Shares FIRST Video Of Injured Hand After Mumbai Firing Incident: WATCH

Tiger Shroff's team shared a video showing injuries to his hand after shots were fired at his car in Mumbai on October 18. Two people were injured in the incident.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tiger Shroff's team shared video showing actor's injured hand.
  • Actor sustained superficial injuries during October 18 car attack.
  • Driver, vlogger also injured; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed attack.
  • Police arrested 10; investigating wider weapons supply network.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's team has shared a video showing injuries to his hand, days after shots were fired at his car in Mumbai on October 18. The actor reportedly suffered superficial injuries from gunpowder and shattered glass during the incident. An earlier photograph of Shroff wearing bandages had also circulated online.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Hid Guns, Mobile Phones In Surat, Say Police Sources

Team Shares Video Of Tiger Shroff's Wounded Hand

Tiger Shroff’s team took to Instagram to share a video of the actor’s injured arm following the firing incident in Mumbai. In the video, Shroff can be visibly seen with wound marks on his hand, showing a glimpse of the injuries he sustained during the incident. According to reports, the actor suffered superficial injuries from bullet fragments, gunpowder and shattered glass after shots were fired at his car on October 18.

The actor was reportedly inside his car when the shots were fired. Although he escaped serious harm, the incident left two people injured.

Tiger Shroff’s driver and a vlogger named Umesh Chauhan were among those injured in the shooting. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Team Tiger Shroff (@teamtigershroff)

ALSO READ: ABP Exclusive | Inside Mumbai Hotel Where Shooters In Tiger Shroff Firing Case Stayed Under Fake Identities

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Investigation Widens

The investigation has reportedly uncovered a suspected weapons supply network stretching from Amritsar to Delhi and Mumbai. According to the available report, 10 accused have been arrested so far.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has also arrested four alleged associates suspected of helping deliver weapons to the shooters. Investigators are examining how the weapon was transported and disposed of as they look into the possibility of a wider conspiracy.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of injuries did Tiger Shroff sustain in the firing incident?

Tiger Shroff suffered superficial injuries from gunpowder and shattered glass. His team released a video showing visible marks and wounds on his hand from bullet fragments.

Who else was injured in the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff's car?

Besides Tiger Shroff, his driver and a vlogger named Umesh Chauhan were also injured. The incident reportedly left two people injured in total.

Which gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff's car?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. The investigation has widened, uncovering a suspected weapons supply network.

How many arrests have been made in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case?

According to the report, 10 accused have been arrested so far. Delhi Police’s Special Cell also arrested four alleged associates for helping deliver weapons.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff MUMBAI Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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