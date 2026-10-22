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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down While Revealing She Refused To Take Alimony From Jay Bhanushali

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down While Revealing She Refused To Take Alimony From Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij breaks down on Bigg Boss 20 while discussing daughter Tara, single motherhood and her decision to refuse alimony from Jay Bhanushali.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Television actor Mahhi Vij discussed single motherhood on Bigg Boss 20.
  • She refused alimony from estranged husband Jay Bhanushali, citing self-reliance.
  • Vij emphasized respecting Jay's hard-earned money as her primary reason.
  • She aims to secure her daughter's future through her own efforts.

Television actor Mahhi Vij became emotional during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 while discussing single motherhood, her daughter and her decision to refuse alimony from estranged husband Jay Bhanushali. Speaking to fellow contestants Aasif Khan and Yung DSA, he explained that she wanted to secure her child's future through her own efforts, despite Jay's willingness to support her.

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Mahhi Vij Refuses Alimony From Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi revealed that she declined alimony during the divorce proceedings, even after a judge reportedly asked her several times to reconsider. She said her decision stemmed from her respect for Jay's hard work, rather than any lack of financial support from him.

She said, “I am a single mother. I know how my day goes. Jay pushes me to go out and live my life. He says, ‘You go out, you don’t go anywhere. You sit at home for Tara’. My life revolves around my child. Do you know? I did not take a single alimony. I do everything on my own so that my child’s life is secure."

The actor added that Jay had never stopped her from accepting financial help and that she knew he was willing to share what he had. However, she said she could not bring herself to take money she believed he had earned through years of hard work.

'His Entire Locker Is Open For Me'

Mahhi said she had seen how much effort Jay put into his career and did not want to accept his earnings. She stressed that her choice was personal and not the result of any refusal on his part to support her.

“Not that he has asked me not to take anything. I know his entire locker is open for me. But still. I don’t think so. He has worked hard. He has been standing on sets, working for 16 hours. It’s his hard-earned money."

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee On Alleged Police Security Lapse After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: ‘Have To See Every Individual Separately’

What Led To Mahhi Vij's Emotional Breakdown?

Mahhi's emotional conversation followed a disagreement with co-contestant Arishfa Khan. The dispute reportedly began after Mahhi supported Qazi Touqeer during his clash with Arishfa.

The argument intensified after Arishfa allegedly questioned Mahhi's comments about her upbringing. The disagreement followed an incident in which Arishfa spilled water on the beds of Kanika, Gullu and Mahhi in protest against their decision to nominate her for eviction.

Mahhi said she had wanted to resolve matters calmly and explained that she had viewed Arishfa as she would her own daughter, Tara. However, she felt hurt by what she described as Arishfa's behaviour towards her.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mahhi Vij refuse alimony from Jay Bhanushali?

Mahhi Vij declined alimony to secure her child's future through her own efforts. She made the decision out of respect for Jay's hard-earned money and efforts.

Was Jay Bhanushali unwilling to provide financial support to Mahhi Vij?

No, the article states Jay was willing to support her, and his 'entire locker is open' for her. Mahhi's choice to refuse alimony was personal, not due to any lack of support from him.

What led to Mahhi Vij's emotional breakdown on Bigg Boss 20?

Her emotional conversation followed a disagreement with co-contestant Arishfa Khan. The dispute reportedly began after Mahhi supported Qazi Touqeer during his clash with Arishfa.

What is Mahhi Vij's current family status according to her statement?

Mahhi Vij identifies herself as a single mother. She stated that her life revolves around her child, Tara.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahhi Vij Jay Bhanushali Bigg Boss 20
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