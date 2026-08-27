Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina attended Maharashtra's cyber-awareness event with CM.

He humorously recalled his past encounter with Cyber Cell.

Social media praised Raina's

The event launched a cyber-awareness film and 1930 anthem.

Samay Raina found an unusual way to revisit a difficult chapter from his past while attending a government event in Mumbai. The comedian was among the celebrities present as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the cyber-awareness short film Digital Arrest and the Maharashtra Cyber 1930 anthem on Wednesday. During his address, Raina joked about his previous interaction with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with the India’s Got Latent controversy. His comments quickly caught the attention of viewers online, who saw the moment as a remarkable turnaround. Social media users praised Raina for finding humour in an uncomfortable chapter.

Samay Raina’s Cyber Cell Joke

While accepting his felicitation, Raina referred to his previous experience with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and joked about the significance of the 1930 helpline number. He said, "Thank you so much for the felicitation, sir. Maharashtra Cyber Cell aur mera rishta bahut time se chalta aa raha hai. 1930 is really a great number. Maine toh save kiya hai kyunki is baar mujhe wahi se call aagaya tha. Bahot zyada active hai Maha Cyber Cell, I can tell you this for sure. Chahe aap US mein ho ya India mein ho, it will catch you."

Samay Raina got felicitated by honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra today 👀🔥



Bro didn't even hesitate, he said this is the first time that a Cyber Cell officer went to a comedian's house in the morning, picked him up from home, and this time... it was for a felicitation 🗿… pic.twitter.com/4XjxWPEwrZ — Chota Don (@choga_don) August 26, 2026

Raina then added, "It's a brilliant thing. Aaj pehli baar hua hai ki Cyber Cell ka official ek comedian ke ghar gaya subeh, use ghar se uthaya, aur is baar felicitation kiya. So, thank you so much for that." His remarks prompted laughter at the event and later drew reactions from social media users.

From India’s Got Latent Row To Felicitation

Raina’s reference was to the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, which brought him under the Maharashtra Cyber Cell’s scrutiny last year. His appearance at the cyber-awareness event therefore struck many viewers as an unexpected change in circumstances. A video of his speech circulated online, with one user calling it a "full circle moment." Another praised his attitude, writing, "One learning from Samay: no matter what may happen in life, comeback is possible at God's speed! Never give up, people. Be at it!"

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The comedian has previously remained in the public eye following the controversy, but this time his interaction with the Cyber Cell came in a very different setting.

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Celebrities At Maharashtra Cyber Event

The event brought together several well-known names from the entertainment industry. Actors Ashish Vidyarthi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Sonali Bendre and Javed Jaffrey were among those present. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and actor-producer Mangesh Desai also attended the programme, which focused on raising awareness about cybercrime and the 1930 helpline.

For Raina, however, his brief speech became one of the most talked-about moments from the event, largely because of the personal reference to his earlier experience with the Cyber Cell. Raina’s comments turned a formal cyber-awareness event into an unexpectedly humorous moment. His reference to the past also gave social media users another reason to call his latest interaction with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell a genuine “full circle moment”.