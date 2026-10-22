Asian Para Games: Indian Para-Swimmer Sent Back Amid Sexual Misconduct Charges

The Indian squad's campaign at the ongoing Asian Para Games in Japan has been marred by a major off-field controversy following the deportation of para-swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh over sexual misconduct charges.

Shaikh, a former world No. 1 athlete in the men’s 100m butterfly (S5) and 50m breaststroke (SB4), was detained and questioned by local police in Japan after an incident at the team's official hotel, the Four Points by Sheraton.

According to reports, a hotel housekeeping employee reported that the athlete attempted inappropriate physical contact while she was performing her duties. The employee managed to leave the room immediately and alerted hotel management, leading to local police involvement and Shaikh’s prompt removal from the competition before his events commenced.

Contingent Faces Second Disciplinary Misconduct Scandal

The development represents the second high-profile disciplinary setback for an Indian sports delegation in Japan within recent weeks, following an earlier incident during the Asian Games where an official associated with the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF) was sent home over misconduct allegations.

Indian team representatives swiftly extended an apology to the hotel administration as the Asian Para Games Organising Committee evaluates potential administrative sanctions against the athlete.

PCI Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy, Proposes Lifetime Ban

Addressing the incident, officials from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) confirmed plans to initiate formal disciplinary proceedings upon Shaikh's return to India, with a lifetime ban under active consideration.

"Will announce a life ban for Shaikh after hearing him upon his landing in India," a PCI official reportedly said, adding that government authorities back home have already been briefed regarding the matter.

In an official statement, the PCI emphasized its firm position on contingent discipline and conduct during international assignments:

"The Paralympic Committee of India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of sexual misconduct or behaviour that violates the dignity, safety and rights of others... Ahead of the Asian Para Games, webinars were conducted to sensitise athletes and members of the contingent about their expected behaviour, responsibilities and the importance of maintaining discipline... In the present matter, the Chef de Mission (CDM) has recommended the strictest disciplinary action, including a lifetime ban against the athlete concerned. The athlete has been sent back to India from Japan."