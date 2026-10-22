Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Hid Guns, Mobile Phones In Surat, Say Police Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police search Surat for hidden firearm and phones.

Two injured when shooters attacked Tiger Shroff's car.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, warning Salman Khan associates.

Police arrested ten, investigating celebrity recce and weapon sourcing.

In the latest development in the Tiger Shroff firing case, Mumbai Police are searching for the firearm and mobile phones allegedly concealed by the accused in Surat after the shooting incident. According to police sources, the accused disclosed the location during questioning. Investigators are now verifying the information and working with local authorities to recover the items.

The development comes after news agency ANI, citing sources, reported that the firearms were procured through a system known as a “dead letter box”. The term refers to a pre-arranged location where an item is left for another person to retrieve, without the two parties necessarily meeting in person. The two accused were reportedly unaware of the identity of the person who had left the weapons at the designated location in Amritsar.

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Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The incident took place on Sunday evening around 7 pm when Tiger Shroff was returning after playing football. Two men on a motorcycle opened fire at the actor’s car. A third man was waiting for them on the bike, and they left after one of them tried to shoot at point-blank range, but his gun jammed.

Two people were injured in the shooting: Tiger’s driver and another individual, Umesh Chauhan. Both are receiving medical treatment.

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The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a Facebook post and audio clip going viral, the gang warned that those who failed to comply with its demands or continued working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.

Investigators are also examining reports that the shooters had conducted reconnaissance near the residences of several Bollywood celebrities. These reportedly included Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case as the investigation continues.