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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Concert At JLN Stadium Hits Roadblock As Delhi Police Denies Permission

Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Concert At JLN Stadium Hits Roadblock As Delhi Police Denies Permission

Delhi Police have denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Aura Tour concert at JLN Stadium, citing security concerns.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert.
  • Security concerns cited, cancelling the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium performance.
  • The denial impacts his multi-city Aura Tour's Delhi start.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Delhi has hit a roadblock after the Delhi Police denied permission for the October 30 show, citing security concerns. The performance was scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as part of his much-anticipated Aura Tour.

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Delhi Police Deny Permission For Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert

According to police sources, permission for Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has been denied over security concerns. The development comes ahead of the singer’s planned tour across several Indian cities.

The Aura Tour is scheduled to begin in Delhi before moving to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Kolkata. The tour aims to bring the scale, energy and spectacle of Dosanjh’s international performances to stadium audiences in India.

Diljit Dosanjh On His Ahmedabad Stadium Show

On September 24, Dosanjh spoke about his upcoming performance at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, scheduled for November 21. He talked about the significance of Punjabi artists performing at one of India’s biggest stadiums.

He had said, “Duniya da sabton vadda stadium India de vich hai te gore group ne ohnu sell out kitta respect for them. India de vich sabton vadda stadium hove te Panjabi uthe na aun eh taan phir ho nahi sakda [The world's largest stadium is in India, and the white group sold it out, respect for them. If there is the biggest stadium in India and Punjabis don't come there, then that can't happen]”.

The Aura Tour is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Music And Film Career

Dosanjh began his career with Punjabi music albums before gaining widespread recognition with popular tracks such as Do You Know, Patiala Peg and Lover. Alongside his success in music, he has built a career in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema.

His 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour further expanded his international concert presence, including a sold-out performance at Vancouver’s BC Place. Known for blending Punjabi music with pop culture and fashion, Dosanjh has developed a distinctive global identity as a performer.

On the acting front, he was last seen in Sardaar Ji 3, the 2025 Punjabi-language horror-comedy directed by Amar Hundal. The film is the third instalment in the Sardaar Ji franchise, following Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert denied permission?

The Delhi Police denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The denial was issued due to stated security concerns.

What is the Aura Tour mentioned in the article?

The Aura Tour is Diljit Dosanjh's planned concert series across several Indian cities. It aims to bring the scale and energy of his international performances to Indian stadium audiences.

Which cities are included in Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour?

The Aura Tour is scheduled to visit Delhi, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. It was set to begin in Delhi.

Who is co-producing and promoting Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour?

BookMyShow Live is co-producing and promoting Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour. They are handling the logistics for his performances across various Indian cities.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Delhi POlice Aura Tour Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert
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