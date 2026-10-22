Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert.

Security concerns cited, cancelling the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium performance.

The denial impacts his multi-city Aura Tour's Delhi start.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Delhi has hit a roadblock after the Delhi Police denied permission for the October 30 show, citing security concerns. The performance was scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as part of his much-anticipated Aura Tour.

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Delhi Police Deny Permission For Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert

According to police sources, permission for Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has been denied over security concerns. The development comes ahead of the singer’s planned tour across several Indian cities.

The Aura Tour is scheduled to begin in Delhi before moving to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Kolkata. The tour aims to bring the scale, energy and spectacle of Dosanjh’s international performances to stadium audiences in India.

Diljit Dosanjh On His Ahmedabad Stadium Show

On September 24, Dosanjh spoke about his upcoming performance at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, scheduled for November 21. He talked about the significance of Punjabi artists performing at one of India’s biggest stadiums.

He had said, “Duniya da sabton vadda stadium India de vich hai te gore group ne ohnu sell out kitta respect for them. India de vich sabton vadda stadium hove te Panjabi uthe na aun eh taan phir ho nahi sakda [The world's largest stadium is in India, and the white group sold it out, respect for them. If there is the biggest stadium in India and Punjabis don't come there, then that can't happen]”.

The Aura Tour is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Music And Film Career

Dosanjh began his career with Punjabi music albums before gaining widespread recognition with popular tracks such as Do You Know, Patiala Peg and Lover. Alongside his success in music, he has built a career in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema.

His 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour further expanded his international concert presence, including a sold-out performance at Vancouver’s BC Place. Known for blending Punjabi music with pop culture and fashion, Dosanjh has developed a distinctive global identity as a performer.

On the acting front, he was last seen in Sardaar Ji 3, the 2025 Punjabi-language horror-comedy directed by Amar Hundal. The film is the third instalment in the Sardaar Ji franchise, following Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2.

(With inputs from IANS)