'You're Sitting Somewhere Abroad': Amit Shah's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Amid SIR Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah criticized opposition protests against Election Commission's actions.

Home Minister predicted BJP's 30-year rule, slammed opposition's double standards.

Shah urged opposition to connect with people, avoid foreign travel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Opposition over its protests against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying demonstrations in Delhi would not help it win elections. He urged Opposition leaders to understand the problems faced by the public instead of questioning electoral outcomes.

Addressing an event in Delhi, Shah also hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of vote theft, defended the Election Commission and took a dig at Gandhi over reports of his alleged visit to Vietnam.

Shah asserted that the BJP would remain in power for the next 30 years, accusing the Opposition of pursuing negative politics and failing to connect with people.

“When I say that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be in power for 30 years, they tell the public, 'Look, there's vote theft.' Otherwise, how did Amit Shah know? Brother, Amit Shah was born here. He lives here and will die here. I don't have to go abroad every six months. I live among the people of this country. Based on the negative politics you're playing, I say that for the next 30 years, from 2014 to 2030, your government will never be formed. Listen to me,” he said.

Amit Shah Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations

Shah’s remarks came after Rahul Gandhi held a press conference alleging vote theft. During the conference, the Congress leader played earlier statements by Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, questioning how they appeared to know in advance how long the BJP would remain in power.

Responding to Gandhi, Shah questioned the Opposition’s criticism of the Election Commission, arguing that its credibility was not challenged when opposition parties won elections.

“Elections were just held in Kerala...same voter list, same Election Commissioner, same EVMs...you took the oath, you won the election, the Election Commission is good. You won in Telangana, the Election Commission is good. The voter list is also good. If you won in Himachal, the Election Commission is good, the voter list is good. In Tamil Nadu, those you are supporting won. The Election Commission is good, the voter list is good. And where you lose, the Election Commission is not good,” Shah said.

He also accused the Opposition of applying double standards to the judiciary, saying its response to court rulings depended on whether the verdicts favoured it.

“If the courts rule in your favor, they are good. But if they rule against you, they are not. These double standards will not work. Rahul ji, the public has already recognized you. You cannot deny the public mandate by gathering cadres from some neighboring states and protesting in Delhi. I have come today to say that the people of the country are both watching and knowing you,” he said.

'You're Sitting Somewhere Abroad': Shah Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi

The Home Minister also targeted Gandhi over reports that the Congress leader had travelled to Vietnam. Several reports recently claimed that Gandhi visited the country, while the BJP shared a purported video of him on its official X handle.

Referring to the reports, Shah said: “I know you can't hear my voice. You're sitting somewhere abroad, and you don't even tell me why. But that's okay, that's your personal life. But once you land in Delhi, listen to me; your turn won't come for the next 30 years.”

Shah went on to contrast Gandhi’s alleged foreign travel with what he described as the BJP’s grassroots presence, saying party workers understood people’s problems because they lived among them.

“From the BJP's booth worker to Narendra Modi, millions of workers live among the people. They know their pain and work hard to find solutions to their pain,” he said.

Amit Shah Says Delhi Protests Will Not Help Opposition

Shah also criticised the Opposition’s protests in Delhi over the SIR exercise, arguing that political demonstrations could not overturn the public mandate.

“You can't deny the nation's mandate with these kinds of political tactics and mob rule. If you want to win elections, live among the people. Inquire about their suffering. Protests will accomplish nothing,” he said.

Urging opposition parties to focus on governance and public concerns, Shah said they should work to address people’s problems in states where they had been elected.

“Wherever you've been elected, implement schemes to alleviate the public's suffering, pain, suffering, and chaos. Work. Otherwise, whatever's left of yours will be lost. No one will be able to stop you,” the Home Minister said.