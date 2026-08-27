Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad faced criticism for its portrayal.

Kangana criticized the ad; Kriti defended; brand withdrew it.

Rahul Gandhi defended Kriti; Kangana questioned their positions.

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement continues to fuel a debate over how festivals should be represented in advertising. The jewellery campaign, which featured the actor in a revealing outfit while celebrating the festival, faced criticism from a section of social media users. Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was among those who objected to the campaign and questioned its presentation of Raksha Bandhan. Although Kriti has since addressed the backlash and the advertisement has been removed, Kangana has continued to speak about the issue. In a recent interview, she responded to Kriti’s statement and Rahul Gandhi’s defence of the actor.

Kangana Ranaut On Kriti Sanon’s Statement

Speaking to DD News, Kangana reacted to Kriti’s response to the controversy and questioned why the actor’s clothing had become a subject of debate in the first place. She said, "Woh toh waise bhi unko jis tarah ki filmo mein hum dekhte hain, unko kaun rok raha hai kuch pehenna se? Kisne usne aaj tak roka hai? Kisko kya padi hai ki woh kya pehen kar aati hai? Mujhe nahi lagta kisiko bhi padi hai unke vastron ki".

Kangana’s comments came after Kriti defended her campaign and argued that cultural values should not be judged by a person’s neckline. The advertisement has since been withdrawn following the backlash.

Raksha Bandhan Debate Draws Rahul Gandhi’s Reaction

Kangana also addressed Rahul Gandhi’s position on the controversy. The Congress leader had defended Kriti and urged people to stop trolling women over what they wear. Responding to his stance, Kangana said, "Itni buddhu soch kaise ho sakti hai? Kisi bhi civilisation ka aesthetic expression hi festival hai... Raksha Bandhan is a religious expression of a civilisation. Uske proper niyam hote hai, jaise puja ke hote hai".

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She argued that festivals carry established customs and traditions and said Raksha Bandhan should be represented with greater attention to those aspects.

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Kangana Questions The Ad’s Overall Presentation

According to Kangana, the bralette worn by Kriti was only one element that concerned her. She said other aspects of the commercial also left her “shocked and appalled”. The actor-turned-politician questioned why the advertisement did not include elements such as a tikka, family members or other familiar aspects associated with Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Kangana also aimed at those defending the campaign by arguing that clothing should not matter. She pointed out that the commercial itself was advertising jewellery and therefore centred on something people wear.

The advertisement may have been pulled from the brand’s platforms, but the debate surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan campaign has continued. With Kangana now responding to both Kriti and Rahul Gandhi, the disagreement has moved beyond the advertisement itself to questions around tradition, personal choice and festival representation.