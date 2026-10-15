Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has released today, October 14.

Viewers praised the film's solid, entertaining and comedic first half.

However, the second half was widely described as underwhelming and bland.

Despite visual spectacle, many considered it an ultimately average sequel.

Rajinikanth is back on the big screen with Jailer 2, the direct sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which hit theatres today. The excitement surrounding the film has been palpable, with fans turning up for early morning shows. Now that the first reviews have started pouring in on social media, the verdict appears mixed. While many viewers have praised the first half as “solid”, they feel the second half loses steam and comes across as “underwhelming”.

Several viewers have also described Jailer 2 as a visual spectacle, applauding its larger-than-life presentation. However, they feel the second half fails to sustain the energy and momentum established in the first, leaving some fans wanting more.

Jailer 2 Review: ‘Solid First Half, Underwhelming Second Half’

Venky Reviews shared its first review of the film. According to the handle, the film has a “solid first half, but an underwhelming second half”.

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“Jailer 2: Solid commercial first half! Follows a familiar template and starts a bit slow, but once the setup is established, Nelson’s trademark comedy works well, along with a few solid Superstar elevation scenes backed by Anirudh’s BGM. Continues right where Part 1 ends and stays entertaining so far,” the popular handle wrote in its review.

#Jailer2 Solid Commercial 1st Half! Follows a familiar template and starts a bit slow, but once the setup is established, Nelson’s trademark comedy works well along with a few solid Superstar elevation scenes backed by Anirudh’s BGM. Continues right where Part 1 ends and stays entertaining so far. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 15, 2026

It added, “A familiar commercial entertainer with a solid first half but an underwhelming second half! The first half works mainly because of Nelson’s trademark comedy, a few solid Superstar elevation scenes, and Anirudh’s BGM. But the writing gets weaker as it goes on, with the SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan villain tracks feeling tiring and impactless, while the film moves away from the entertainment that works best. Rajinikanth’s screen presence still delivers, but even the elevation scenes don’t hit consistently. The cameos also feel more like plot devices than genuine high points and fail to create the same impact as the first film. Entertaining in stretches, but ultimately an average sequel.”

#Jailer2 A Familiar Commercial Entertainer With a Solid 1st Half but an Underwhelming 2nd Half! First half works mainly because of Nelson’s trademark comedy, a few solid Superstar elevation scenes, and Anirudh’s BGM. But the writing gets weaker as it goes on, with the SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan villain tracks feeling tiring and impactless, while the film moves away from the entertainment that works best. Rajinikanth’s screen presence still delivers, but even the elevation scenes don’t hit consistently. The cameos also feel more like plot devices than genuine high points and fail to create the same impact as the first film. Entertaining in stretches, but ultimately an average sequel. Rating: 2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 15, 2026

Another X user, Haricharan Pudipeddi, wrote, “Jailer 2 at interval. Nelson Dilipkumar has cooked, and how! Most entertaining first half of a sequel ever. Amazing use of comedy to build the most generic scenes, only to raise the stakes with an absolute banger of an interval. Namo Narayana is such a refreshing addition to the sequel, and he’s brilliant throughout the entirety of the first half. Blockbuster written all over. Just praying the second half lives up to the first-half madness.”

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One internet user who reviewed both halves said that the first half was better, but the second half was disappointing.

“Jailer 2 first half. No words. Nelson keeps a better pace and energy, and it’s a treat for Rajini fans. The interval block especially peaks so well. Special mention to Suraj; he does well,” the user said before reviewing the second half.

The user added, “Jailer 2 second half. Pretty bland first 30-35 mins. Movie picks up before it probably falls down flat again. Hrithik cameo underwhelms. Some high moments, but Vidya Balan and Mithun are underused. SJ scores. Overall, a 3/5. Visual treat, could have been a better second half.”

#jailer2 second half. Pretty bland first 30-35 mins. Movie picks up before, it probably falls down flat again. Hrithik cameo underwhelms. Some high moments, but Vidyabalan and Mithun are underused. SJ scores. Overall, a 3/5. Visual treat, could have been a better second half. — Dhee 🏒 (@Dheepuck) October 15, 2026

Yet another social media user, Raavi, wrote, “Superb first half with an average second half. 3/5.”

“The second half turns out to be a disappointment!” another user commented.

Another viewer shared a similar opinion, writing, “40 mins into the second half, nothing impressive so far. Building blast scene and Bindaas song portion didn’t come out well.”

One social media user, however, suggested that the second half would leave audiences emotional. “1st half is all pure hilarious treatment, 2nd half pure massssss elevation, and one emotional scene in 2nd half makes u cry. Tiger comes back in the climax and Nelson is hitting sixer all along in the climax. And having a major star cast, he used them all like VP.”

#jailer2 1st half is all pure hilarious treatment 2nd half pure massssss elevation and one emotional scene in 2nd half makes u cry . tiger comes back in the climax and Nelson is hitting sixer all along in the climax. And having a major Star cast he used them all like vp https://t.co/0oUadMpeH1 — 🙏mithun (@RC19Mithun) October 15, 2026

“Jailer 2: ends up as another sequel that has nothing to offer over the first part. Even the cameos fail to make an impact this time. Feels more like a rehash of the original, only in 240p. MISFIRE,” said yet another.

About ‘Jailer 2’

Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 hit film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, whose life becomes entangled in a dangerous confrontation once again.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa, alongside newcomers to the franchise, including Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Sooraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also associated with the film. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Sun Pictures is backing the project.