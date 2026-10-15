Ranveer Singh In ‘Dhurandhar’ Or Ranbir Kapoor In ‘Animal’? Salman Khan Has This To Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan appeared on Koffee, comparing Ranveer-Ranbir film performances.

He described fellow actors, revealing proudest film and regret.

Salman named Karisma best co-star; recalled scolding Karan Johar.

Salman Khan appeared on the first episode of the ninth and final season of filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. The show also witnessed a guest appearance by Karisma Kapoor, who put Salman through her rapid-fire round, asking him everything from his views on fellow Bollywood stars to his biggest regrets and personal life.

Among other things, she asked Salman to compare Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar with Ranbir Kapoor’s in Animal. She also quizzed him about Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, prompting some candid and entertaining responses.

Salman Khan On Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor

When asked which performance was more impactful - Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar or Ranbir Kapoor in Animal - Salman Khan said the two were very different and could not be compared.

“They are two very different kinds of performances. You cannot compare them. Both are fantastic actors. One has a tremendous amount of energy, while the other has a tremendous amount of intensity. They both have different styles of acting, so you cannot compare them," he said.

ALSO READ| 'Music Played On Its Own, Cupboards Would Open': Salman Khan Recalls Eerie 'Presence' In His Room

The actor then praised Ranveer Singh for his acting in Dhurandhar. “Especially in Dhurandhar, Ranveer had to control all his energy. Whatever Ranveer does is larger than life, but he had to rein that energy in for Dhurandhar. For an actor, that can bring a huge amount of insecurity. But he was very secure as an actor and in his role in Dhurandhar,” he said.

Salman Khan Answers Karisma Kapoor’s Rapid-Fire Questions

Question: Who looks good without a shirt, apart from Salman Khan?

Answer: “There are so many of them. Shah Rukh Khan is looking damn good without a shirt right now. Aamir looks very good. Hrithik looks good. Tiger looks good. Ranveer looks good. Ranbir looks good. Ajay looks damn good. Sanjay looks good. Anil Kapoor is looking good only.”

Question: Which film is Salman most proud of?

Answer: Maine Pyar Kiya.

Question: What is your biggest personal regret?

Answer: “I have none. Perhaps one now - I wish I had this kind of experience at that point in time.”

Karisma then asked Salman to describe some of his fellow actors in one word.

Question: Shah Rukh Khan?

Answer: “Brother.”

Question: Aamir Khan?

Answer: “Brother.”

Question: Akshay Kumar?

Answer: “We’ve worked together quite a lot. Akshay doesn’t get involved in anyone else’s business; he just focuses on his work. He is only concerned with his work. There’s no gossip or anything. He simply works and goes home.

ALSO READ| Qazi Touqeer Mocks Sachin Tendulkar In Commentary On Face-Off With Shoaib Akhtar, Repeatedly Calls Him ‘Little Master’

“He is the only actor who has grown by leaps and bounds. I see the work he is doing right now and often wonder how he manages to do it. He is something else right now - and the way he is looking!”

Question: Ajay Devgn?

Answer: “He’s like a brother and a friend. I don’t think anyone can beat Ajay when it comes to intense roles. And he manages comedy very well in that same format…”

Karan jumped in, saying, “Like he can do a Drishyam and a Golmaal,” to which Salman agreed.

Question: Pick a film title that sums up your current love life: Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Lucky: No Time for Love, Sanam Bewafa or Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Answer: Salman rejected the options one by one before settling on a film of his own, saying, “I will talk for myself. Maine Pyaar Kiya.”

Question: Which co-star did you have the best on-screen chemistry with?

Answer: “Lolo,” referring to Karisma’s nickname. He added, “There have been so many, but there’s nobody like you. The journey and the time I’ve spent with you have been phenomenal. I’ve done 13 films with you, which means 13-15 years.”

Question: If you could tap your card and go on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, what would you do?

Answer: “I’d go to Panvel.”

Question: Which Bollywood celebrity would you recommend for the Bigg Boss house, and why?

Answer: Salman picked Sanjay Dutt, citing his life experiences. “And if Sanjay Dutt is interested… we all know that Baba is very okay with sharing his life story, like I am. Everything is an open book. So, if he does that, I don’t think there’s any host better than Sanjay Dutt for the Bigg Boss house.”

Question: What scares you?

Answer: “If someone points a finger at me.”

Question: Which celebrity would you advise to follow the principle of ‘do good and forget about it’?

Answer: “Myself.”

Salman Khan Once scolded Karan Johar

During the episode, Karisma also asked Karan which of his films he would like to remake. Karan chose Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and recalled how Salman had reacted to the film when they met in London.

“I had to face Salman’s harsh criticism in a hotel lobby in London over this film. He really gave me a dressing-down for it,” Karan said.