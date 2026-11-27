

Fans heading to Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour 2026 in Mumbai on Friday, November 27, should check the venue’s entry rules before setting out. The show will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where several everyday items have been barred under security guidelines issued by BookMyShow. Flags, banners, posters, sharp objects, deodorants, makeup products and even pens are among the belongings that cannot be brought inside. Organisers have also restricted cameras, large bags, and empty bottles. Power banks and prescribed medicines are allowed, subject to the stated conditions. Visitors must carry a government-issued photo ID and arrive early to avoid delays.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Prohibited Items

According to the entry guidelines issued by BookMyShow, attendees cannot bring flags, banners or posters into the concert venue. Sharp objects, including knives, blades and sharp jewellery, are also prohibited, along with lighters and laser pointers.

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The restrictions extend to items that could be thrown towards the stage or into the audience. Water balloons, eggs, markers and pens are not allowed. Empty bottles, whether made of glass, metal or plastic, are also on the banned list.

AURA Tour 2026: Cameras, Bags And Medicines

Selfie sticks, GoPros, drones, tripods, professional cameras and other recording equipment cannot be carried inside. Umbrellas, aerosols, spray sunscreens, deodorants and makeup products, including creams, are also prohibited.

Large bags, backpacks, laptops and tablets are not permitted at the venue. However, power banks are allowed. Those carrying medicines must present a valid prescription for verification by security personnel.

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Concertgoers should also keep a government-issued photo identity card handy, as it will be required during entry checks.

Why Are Flags And Posters Banned?

The restrictions come months after a controversy at Diljit Dosanjh’s Calgary concert in Canada in May 2026, when some attendees were reportedly seen waving pro-Khalistani flags during the performance.

According to reports, Diljit asked security personnel to remove people who were disrupting the show. The incident drew criticism from sections of the Punjabi community.

The singer later addressed the matter through an Instagram Story, clarifying that he did not object to people carrying flags or banners to express their identity or support. He said his concern was about the intention behind such actions, particularly when they involved harassing other fans or disturbing the concert.

Before You Leave For The Concert

Fans are advised to arrive at Mahalaxmi Racecourse well in advance, check their belongings against the prohibited-items list, and follow instructions from event staff. Checking the guidelines beforehand can help avoid delays or being turned away at the entry gate.