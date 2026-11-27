Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government opened Kejriwal's residence, displaying Rs 58.83 crore expenditure.

Displayed items included expensive furnishings; ministers questioned budget, construction.

Public access planned post-PAC review; date, charges undecided.

The Delhi government on Friday opened the former official residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, popularly known as 'Sheesh Mahal', to the media, putting the spotlight on the expenditure incurred on its renovation, interiors and furnishings. The government displayed price details and invoices of several items at the property, with a board outside listing the total expenditure at Rs 58.83 crore.

The board put the total cost at Rs 58,83,66,314. Furniture, electronic appliances and decorative installations were among the items whose prices were displayed during the visit. The government also arranged a documentary on the property for the media.

The opening of the residence is part of the Delhi government's effort to highlight the expenditure incurred on the former Chief Minister's official accommodation using public funds.

Rs 58.83 Crore Expenditure Displayed At Sheesh Mahal

The displays included price details of several furnishings and household items. These included square sofas, televisions, dining tables and chairs worth Rs 5,58,885, round side tables priced at Rs 10 lakh and double beds costing Rs 1,96,482.

A console unit was listed at Rs 3,34,484, while curtains were priced at Rs 5,69,162. The displays also detailed expenditure on different sections of the residence and their interiors.

According to the government, price tags and invoices had been attached to the items to provide visitors with details of their procurement and costs. Verma said the items had been retained in the same condition as during Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister.

VIDEO | Delhi: Inside visuals from former chief minister's residence. The Delhi government opened former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's former residence for the public. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/JamM2ESsCu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2026

Parvesh Verma Says Public Access To Follow PAC Review

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said the initiative was aimed at making people aware of how taxpayers' money had been spent on the property.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said the media had been invited to inspect the premises and that the government intended to allow residents of Delhi to visit it as well. However, he clarified that the property would not immediately be opened to the general public.

The date of public access and entry charges are yet to be decided, he said, adding that the Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was examining the matter. Visitors would be allowed after the committee's review, Verma said.

Addressing a media briefing, the minister questioned the difference between the initial project budget and the final expenditure.

"The person who once claimed that he would neither take a car nor a bungalow and wanted the government to arrange a modest two-room house had an initial project budget of Rs 8 crore, which eventually crossed Rs 58 crore," he said.

Verma also questioned the continuation of construction work during the COVID-19 pandemic. He alleged that the then Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain had marked the project file as "most urgent" to ensure that the work did not stop.

Kapil Mishra Alleges Misuse Of Public Funds

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also criticised Kejriwal over the expenditure incurred on the residence, alleging corruption and misuse of public money.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said the opening of the premises would allow people across the country to see the property and assess the expenditure being questioned by the government.

He alleged that the residence was constructed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Delhi was facing an oxygen crisis.

Mishra also referred to the materials and furnishings allegedly sourced from different countries, including marble imported from Vietnam, crockery and tables.

In his remarks to IANS, the minister claimed that chandeliers costing Rs 11 lakh each had been installed at the property. He also referred to automatic lifts and other expensive fittings while questioning Kejriwal's earlier claims about living in a modest house.

The Delhi government has positioned the opening of the premises as an effort to put the expenditure on public display, while the PAC's examination of the matter remains pending.