Mohammed Shami has indicated that he is no longer looking at a possible return to the Indian cricket team. The fast bowler announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6, 2026, but had kept himself available for selection in ODIs and T20Is. However, he has now made it clear that his immediate priorities are domestic cricket for Bengal and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shami last represented India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Despite delivering consistent performances in domestic cricket since then, he has not received another opportunity at the international level. While Ajit Agarkar has since stepped down as chief selector, the current selection committee, led by Pragyan Ojha, has also not recalled the experienced pacer.

'I have stopped thinking about it'

During an interaction in Mumbai, Shami was asked about his chances of returning to Team India and featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup or the 2028 T20 World Cup. The veteran pacer made it clear that he was no longer focusing on selection or future international tournaments.

He said, "I have stopped focusing on these things. I am concentrating solely on my game. Whatever decision the selectors make, it will be for the best. As far as I am concerned, my goal is to keep playing, maintain my rhythm, and continue playing - at the very least - in the IPL and for my state team."

During Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector, concerns were repeatedly raised about Shami's fitness, which reportedly affected his chances of returning to the national side. However, the fast bowler has produced several impressive performances in domestic cricket. His ability to bowl extended spells in the Ranji Trophy has also offered evidence of his fitness and match readiness.

Why did Mohammed Shami retire from Test cricket?

Shami also explained the thinking behind his decision to retire from the longest format earlier this month. He indicated that managing his physical fitness and remaining available for white-ball cricket were important factors behind the move.

The experienced pacer wants to continue playing without putting excessive pressure on his body, particularly as he looks to extend his career in limited-overs cricket.

Explaining his decision, Shami said, "I felt it was the right thing to do, so I made that decision. I am able to move well and play, which allows me to play white-ball cricket freely. Too much pressure is not good for the body."