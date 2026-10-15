Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan demanded an apology, citing disrespect to Muslim sentiments.

Arjun Bijlani’s wife, Neha Bijlani, has been facing online trolling after a T-shirt she wore at a recent event sparked controversy on social media. Neha attended the event with her husband and son, Ayan, wearing a T-shirt featuring a cartoon illustration and the word ‘Allah’ written on it. The outfit drew criticism from some social media users, who began trolling her, with some even accusing her of hurting Muslim religious sentiments over the T-shirt’s design.

Following the criticism, Arjun issued an apology, saying that his wife was not aware of the word written in Arabic.

Pakistani Actress Lashes Out At Neha

Seeing Neha wearing this T-shirt, Pakistani Actress Misha Khan slammed her. "My Blood is boiling. I just came across a reel. There is an Indian TV actor couple Neha Bijlani and Arjun Bijlani, who attended a premiere."

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She further stated, "Have you no shame wearing a T-shirt that features Mickey Mouse with our Prophet’s name written right above its ear? Have you no shame at all? And doesn’t your husband know this? You people have no respect for others’ religion; you wear such a T-shirt. Is this what you’ve been taught? Our Artists never disrespected your religion or your god like this."

She further urged her to issue an apology. "You must apologise, and don’t you dare say that you didn’t know. I can’t even begin to describe how angry I am. Who do you think you are wearing that T-shirt? And you keep flicking your hair back just to show it."

Meanwhile, Arjun and Neha are currently being seen in a reality show, Pati Patni aur Panga 2, where they have been receiving immense love from the audience.

Arjun Bijlani Issues Apology

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Arjun Bijlani and his wife issued an apology, attributing the controversy to a lack of awareness about the writing on Neha’s T-shirt.

“We would like to address the ongoing situation concerning Neha Swami Bijlani and the T-shirt she was recently spotted wearing, which featured words in Urdu referring to the Prophet,” the statement read.

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It clarified that Neha was unaware of the meaning and religious significance of the text when she wore the T-shirt, stressing that there was no intention to hurt or offend anyone’s religious sentiments.

“Neha was completely unaware of the meaning and significance of the writing on the T-shirt when she wore it. There was absolutely no intention to hurt, disrespect or offend the religious sentiments of any individual or community. We sincerely respect all religions, faiths and beliefs, and would never knowingly do anything to hurt the sentiments of others,” the statement added.

We sincerely apologise. ❤️ https://t.co/092cdOzZgI — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 14, 2026

Arjun also expressed concern over the online abuse directed at his wife, saying that a lack of awareness should not become a reason to subject someone to harassment or threats. He further revealed that the couple had not purchased the T-shirt themselves but had received it as a gift from a fan in Bangkok.

“It was a T-shirt gifted by a fan in Bangkok at a mall, and we didn't know the meaning of what was written. We celebrate all festivals, and we will never hurt anyone's sentiments in any way. We are sorry for what happened unintentionally, and we will always be careful in future with regard to the gifts we receive,” he said.

The actor also urged people to approach the matter with understanding and refrain from targeting Neha and her family.

“We request everyone to approach this matter with understanding, sensitivity and compassion, and to refrain from spreading hate or targeting Neha and her family. We believe that mutual respect and dialogue are far more constructive than abuse and intimidation. We hope this clarification helps put the matter into perspective and request everyone to allow the situation to be addressed with dignity and understanding.”