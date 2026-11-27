The petitioner claimed the film's depiction of events and characters deviates from the original religious text. They raised concerns about its cinematic interpretation of the revered epic.
Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing On Plea Against Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana', CJI Says Film Has Already Released
The Supreme Court has refused an urgent hearing on a petition against Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, with the CJI observing that the film has already been released.
- Supreme Court declined urgent hearing for 'Ramayana' film petition.
- Petitioner alleged movie deviates significantly from religious text.
- CJI noted film's release, saw no immediate intervention.
- Court's refusal not final decision on petition merits.
The Supreme Court has refused to grant an urgent hearing to a petition challenging the film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, after the petitioner alleged that several aspects of the movie differ from the original religious text. The petitioner had sought immediate intervention, arguing that the film's portrayal of events and characters deviates from the traditional account of the epic.
However, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) declined the request for an urgent hearing, observing that the film had already been released and there was no immediate need to take up the matter. During the proceedings, the CJI reportedly remarked that if the petitioner had a different interpretation or something else to convey, they could make their own film.
The court's refusal to list the matter for an urgent hearing does not amount to a final decision on the merits of the petition.
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Why Was A Petition Filed Against Ramayana?
The petitioner approached the Supreme Court claiming that the film presents several elements differently from the original text of the Ramayana. The plea raised concerns over the cinematic interpretation of the revered epic and its depiction on screen.
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Seeking an urgent hearing, the petitioner wanted the court to consider the alleged deviations. However, the CJI was not convinced that the matter required immediate judicial intervention, particularly since the film had already been released.
What Do We Know About Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana?
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most ambitious Indian cinematic projects, bringing the ancient Hindu epic to the big screen. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman.
The project also features a large ensemble cast and has generated considerable attention for its scale, visual effects and reported production budget. With its retelling of one of India's most revered epics, the film has been attracting attention and discussion even beyond its theatrical release.
The Supreme Court's observation has now added another development to the ongoing conversations surrounding the film and its interpretation of the original epic.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was a petition filed against the film Ramayana?
What was the Supreme Court's response to the petition for an urgent hearing?
The Chief Justice of India declined the request for an urgent hearing, noting the film had already been released. This refusal is not a final decision on the petition's merits.
Who are some of the main actors in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana film?
Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, and Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman.
Did the Supreme Court make a final ruling on the petition against the Ramayana film?
No, the Supreme Court's refusal to grant an urgent hearing does not mean a final decision has been made. The merits of the petition have not been addressed yet.