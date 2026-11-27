Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two new Hindi films entered crowded box office Friday.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana maintained box office lead on Day 23.

New releases collected over ₹2 crore each on opening day.

O.M, Scene, and Godzilla Minus Zero continued their theatrical runs.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana continues its theatrical run as two new Hindi films, Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9, arrive in cinemas on Friday, November 27. The releases have entered a crowded box-office race, with the epic still drawing audiences in its fourth week. Early estimates show Ramayana maintaining the lead, while the new films are building their opening-day numbers. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s O.M: Operation Mole, Suriya’s Scene, Godzilla Minus Zero and Pratap are also adding to the day’s box-office picture. Here is how the films are performing, with collections and occupancy figures available so far today.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya And Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The family drama has generated interest through its trailer and music. According to early live estimates reported by BoxOffice India 24, the film collected approximately Rs 2.39 crore by around 11 am, with occupancy at 7%.

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Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 also opened in cinemas on Friday. The action thriller recorded an estimated Rs2.20 crore by around 10 am, with occupancy at approximately 8%, according to the same live tracker.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 23

Ramayana continues to lead the box-office race. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, entered its fourth week on Friday.

According to early live estimates, the film collected approximately Rs 3.91 crore by 10 am on Day 23. Its performance remains an important talking point as the two new Hindi releases compete for audience attention.

O.M, Godzilla Minus Zero, Scene And Pratap Collections

Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi's O.M: Operation Mole entered its second week on Friday. The film had collected Rs69.30 crore net in India after seven days, with its worldwide gross reaching Rs111.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus Zero had earned Rs 4.53 crore net in India after seven days. Its Day 7 occupancy stood at 14%.

Suriya's Tamil film Scene had collected Rs152.64 crore net in India and Rs266.83 crore worldwide after 21 days. Its Day 21 occupancy was reported at 23.3%. Amit Sadh-starrer Pratap, meanwhile, had collected approximately Rs 13 lakh net in India after six days, according to Sacnilk.

The box-office figures are early estimates and may change as more occupancy and collection updates become available.