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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKaran Johar Slams Bollywood’s ‘High-Octane Testosterone’ Trend, Says ‘That’s What Men Think Women Want’

Karan Johar Slams Bollywood’s ‘High-Octane Testosterone’ Trend, Says ‘That’s What Men Think Women Want’

Karan Johar has criticised Bollywood’s recent trend of hyper-masculine, “alpha male” cinema. He argues that industry-wide "herd mentality" leads to repetitive, aggressive storytelling.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 02:17 PM (IST)

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has voiced strong concerns about the current direction of mainstream Hindi cinema, specifically criticising the industry's recent obsession with hyper-masculine storytelling. In a conversation with The Week, the director highlighted a growing trend dominated by what he calls “big alpha” energy and massive testosterone-heavy narratives. Johar believes this shift often comes at the expense of nuance, diversity, and meaningful storytelling in theatrical releases, where aggression and machismo are currently taking centre stage.

Karan Johar Slams “Alpha” Trend

The director, who described himself as a "born feminist" during a recent salon event, noted that mainstream cinema is frequently leaning toward these exaggerated displays of masculinity. According to Johar, audiences are being served films where characters, often sporting beards and smoking, walk in slow motion without any clear purpose or destination. He critiqued the industry for assuming that this specific projection of strength is what viewers, particularly women, actually want to see.

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Johar further slammed the "herd mentality" that currently plagues the film industry. He explained that whenever a single film finds success within this "alpha" zone, the industry immediately rushes to replicate it, leading to a flood of similar content. "If one film works in a certain zone, there will be 10 more," he said, emphasizing how the cycle creates a repetitive landscape of high-octane, male-centric movies.

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Karan Johar Praises OTT Platforms

Despite his critique of theatrical films, Johar pointed out that there is still a significant difference when looking at other platforms. He observed that OTT services continue to offer more variety, where scripts are generally more layered and diverse compared to the loud, aggressive narratives dominating the big screen. By calling out these trends, the director is highlighting a creative divide between the current theatrical "alpha" phase and the more nuanced storytelling found elsewhere in the digital entertainment space.

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About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
OTT Platforms Karan Johar Film Industry Bollywood Hyper-masculinity Alpha Male Herd Mentality Theatrical Cinema
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