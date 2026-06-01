IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Heading To Bollywood? Director Drops Major Casting Hint

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 15, excelled in IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs.

He won the Orange Cap, becoming Rajasthan Royals' second recipient.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur praised his talent, suggesting acting potential.

Suryavanshi previously debuted in IPL at a record 14 years.

IPL 2026 may have ended with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifting the trophy after defeating Gujarat Titans (GT), but one player who truly stole the spotlight this season was Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The 15-year-old prodigy delivered a phenomenal campaign, scoring 776 runs in 16 matches and emerging as one of the biggest talking points of the tournament. With every innings, discussions around his expected debut for the Indian national side only grew louder.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Heading To Bollywood?

Vaibhav’s performances have earned admiration from fans and celebrities alike, and now even Bollywood has taken notice. Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently showered praise on the young cricketer and hinted that he could easily have been a film star.

Taking to X, Kapur wrote, “Had Suryavanshi not been such an extraordinary cricketer, I would have cast him in Masoom.”

If sooryavanshi wasn’t such a sensational cricketer.. I could have cast him in Masoom the film z.. pic.twitter.com/p8vaLzq1e2 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 31, 2026

The remark quickly grabbed attention online, sparking speculation about whether the teenage cricket sensation could one day make a move into films

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Vaibhav Creates History With Orange Cap

Vaibhav had already made headlines in April 2025 when he debuted in the IPL at just 14 years and 23 days old, becoming the youngest debutant in the tournament’s history.

Now, at the age of 15, he has scripted another historic achievement by winning the Orange Cap for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. He became only the second Rajasthan Royals player after Jos Buttler to claim the honour, following Buttler’s memorable 2022 season.

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About Masoom

Kapur’s iconic film Masoom was released in 1983 and remains one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated dramas. Directed by Kapur, the film was adapted from Man, Woman and Child and starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Saeed Jaffrey in pivotal roles.

The film also marked the acting debut of child artists, including Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj.

A contemporary adaptation of Masoom was recently announced, with the new version expected to explore themes of identity, family, love and migration through a modern lens while retaining the emotional essence of the original.