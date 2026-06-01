Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Heading To Bollywood? Director Drops Major Casting Hint

IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Heading To Bollywood? Director Drops Major Casting Hint

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur showered praise on IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and hinted that he could easily have been a film star.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 15, excelled in IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs.
  • He won the Orange Cap, becoming Rajasthan Royals' second recipient.
  • Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur praised his talent, suggesting acting potential.
  • Suryavanshi previously debuted in IPL at a record 14 years.

IPL 2026 may have ended with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifting the trophy after defeating Gujarat Titans (GT), but one player who truly stole the spotlight this season was Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The 15-year-old prodigy delivered a phenomenal campaign, scoring 776 runs in 16 matches and emerging as one of the biggest talking points of the tournament. With every innings, discussions around his expected debut for the Indian national side only grew louder.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Heading To Bollywood?

Vaibhav’s performances have earned admiration from fans and celebrities alike, and now even Bollywood has taken notice. Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently showered praise on the young cricketer and hinted that he could easily have been a film star.

Taking to X, Kapur wrote, “Had Suryavanshi not been such an extraordinary cricketer, I would have cast him in Masoom.”

The remark quickly grabbed attention online, sparking speculation about whether the teenage cricket sensation could one day make a move into films

ALSO READ | Lucknow Influencer Mansi Found Dead At In-Laws’ Home; Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry Harassment

Vaibhav Creates History With Orange Cap

Vaibhav had already made headlines in April 2025 when he debuted in the IPL at just 14 years and 23 days old, becoming the youngest debutant in the tournament’s history.

Now, at the age of 15, he has scripted another historic achievement by winning the Orange Cap for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. He became only the second Rajasthan Royals player after Jos Buttler to claim the honour, following Buttler’s memorable 2022 season.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma Wipes Virat Kohli’s Tears; Emotional Video Goes Viral

About Masoom

Kapur’s iconic film Masoom was released in 1983 and remains one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated dramas. Directed by Kapur, the film was adapted from Man, Woman and Child and starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Saeed Jaffrey in pivotal roles.

The film also marked the acting debut of child artists, including Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj.

A contemporary adaptation of Masoom was recently announced, with the new version expected to explore themes of identity, family, love and migration through a modern lens while retaining the emotional essence of the original.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the standout player in IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, stole the spotlight with 776 runs in 16 matches.

What historic achievement did Vaibhav Suryavanshi accomplish in IPL 2026?

At 15 years old, he won the Orange Cap for Rajasthan Royals, becoming the second player from the team to do so.

What did filmmaker Shekhar Kapur say about Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Shekhar Kapur praised the young cricketer and suggested he could have been cast in his film 'Masoom' if he wasn't an extraordinary cricketer.

When did Vaibhav Suryavanshi make his IPL debut?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi debuted in the IPL in April 2025 at the age of 14 years and 23 days, making him the youngest debutant in the tournament's history.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jun 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shekhar Kapur ENtertainment News IPL 2026 Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Heading To Bollywood? Director Drops Major Casting Hint
IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Heading To Bollywood? Director Drops Major Casting Hint
Celebrities
Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani’s ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ Includes A Special Tribute To Katrina Kaif: WATCH
Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani’s ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ Includes A Special Tribute To Katrina Kaif: WATCH
Celebrities
Nargis’ 97th Birth Anniversary: 5 Defining Achievements Of The Icon Who Changed Indian Cinema
Nargis’ 97th Birth Anniversary: 5 Defining Achievements Of The Icon Who Changed Indian Cinema
Celebrities
Brad Pitt Gains Edge in Château Miraval Fight: Michigan Judge Orders Additional Testimony From Stoli Group Lawyer
Brad Pitt Gains Edge in Château Miraval Fight: Michigan Judge Orders Additional Testimony From Stoli Group Lawyer
Advertisement

Videos

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Recreates Crime Scene With Dummy Body at Suspect Giribala Singh’s Home
CBSE Portal Delayed: Students Face Trouble as Website Remains Under Maintenance
Lucknow Tension: Pasi Fort Dispute Escalates as Protesters Confront MP RK Chaudhary
Ludhiana Gas Leak Tragedy: Father-Son Die, Several Workers Unconscious in Factory Incident
Politics: Imran Masood Attacks UP Govt: Questions Raised Over Law and Order, Allegations of Extortion Rise
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget